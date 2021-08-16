Learner Reviews & Feedback for API Testing a real web application via Postman by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
14 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
API is an acronym for Application Programming Interface.
In software application (app) development, API is the middle layer also known as logic layer or backend layer and lies between the front-end (UI) and the database layer.
APIs enable communication and data exchange from one software system to another.
API testing is a software testing practice that tests the APIs directly — from their functionality, reliability, performance, to security.
In this project, we will practice the API testing of a real web application using the Postman tool covering scenarios like creating, updating, retrieving resources, and also the authorization flow using OAuth 2.0 flow...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for API Testing a real web application via Postman