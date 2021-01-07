Learner Reviews & Feedback for Launch an auto-scaling AWS EC2 virtual machine by Coursera Project Network
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Launch an autoscaling AWS EC2 virtual machine using the AWS console.
Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud is the service you use to create and run virtual machines (VM), also known as instances. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully launch an auto-scaling Amazon EC2 virtual machine using the AWS console within the AWS Free Tier. You will also verify the auto-scalable EC2 virtual machine and then terminate your scaling infrastructure.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Ramazan T
Jan 7, 2021
Such hands-on should be increased. I think it is very useful. Thank you.