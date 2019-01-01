Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automate tasks and processes with Jira by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2 and a half hours long guided project you will learn the basics of Jira automation. You will create automation rules using triggers, conditions and actions to auto assign tasks, apply sub tasks templates to reflect your business processed into your project management. You will add branches applying conditions based on relationships between issues so to automatically update their status depending on completion of their sub-tasks. Finally you will use smart values to interact with Jira information and optimize communication by sending automatic emails depending on events of your project management....