Chevron Left
Back to AWS S3 Basics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for AWS S3 Basics by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
493 ratings
107 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn about AWS S3 and its features like Encryption, Versioning, Static Website Hosting and Life cycle management. S3 stands for Simple Storage Service, it is a object-based storage service which AWS provides. S3 can also be used to host a static website. By the end of this project you will create S3 bucket and will be able upload content to the bucket. You will also enable Encryption, Versioning for S3 Bucket, Static website hosting and will create Lifecycle management rule for objects in S3 Bucket. After completing this training you will have good understanding of about AWS S3 and its features. Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this project. All the resources used in this project come under AWS free-tier....

Top reviews

AR

Mar 18, 2022

The instructor was every precise and professional throughout the project tasks. Hands-on experience is a plus in this course as it requires such guidance for a new comer.

DP

Jan 6, 2022

Simple, Through the point, and Briefly describe the concepts & technology. Many thanks to the tutor for sharing knowledge.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 118 Reviews for AWS S3 Basics

By Sivananda R

Jul 21, 2021

Instead of using our AWS account, Qwiklabs environment for Amazon should be provided

By KARTIK J

May 26, 2021

This course was really nice and I gained new knowledge from it.

By Balminder S D

Apr 9, 2022

Expected just basic material on AWS S3, but instead was quite detailed. Covers basics of S3 storage, policies, permissons, versioning and lifecycle. The split screen can be difficult to use, but in my case I just switched it off and did on my own AWS account.

By Abdur R

Mar 19, 2022

The instructor was every precise and professional throughout the project tasks. Hands-on experience is a plus in this course as it requires such guidance for a new comer.

By Darwin C

Jan 23, 2022

AWS S3 BASICS. excelente curso si eres un principiante aprenderás conceptos fundamentales de la nube. AWS, para el ámbito de seguridad , o arquitectura.

By deepak p

Jan 7, 2022

Simple, Through the point, and Briefly describe the concepts & technology. Many thanks to the tutor for sharing knowledge.

By Suma G

Aug 26, 2021

Easy to learn as a Beginner and good elucidation given by the instructor to complete the whole project

By Rahul F

Oct 17, 2021

C​ourse content is very useful for beginner. Everyone should go through this beginner course.

By RS A

Nov 24, 2021

Thanks for this guided project. Feeling it as a good start in AWS learning journey!!

By Sanjay S

Aug 31, 2021

It was too easy to practice server things with a guided project. Thank you Coursera.

By Prasad I

Aug 26, 2021

This is really a good experience to learn new tools and courses in less time .

By Gabriel M

Nov 28, 2021

This has been an amazing learning experience with real-world examples.

By YINGGAMON K

Aug 29, 2021

Recommend to those who want a quick grasp of basic AWS S3 Features

By Kenn V G

Jan 26, 2022

Pretty easy to follow, good for beginners to start using AWS S3

By Kareem J

Nov 13, 2021

its a great way to learn about AWS and some of fundamentals.

By عبد ا ا

Aug 20, 2021

All the information received at the meeting was very useful

By nishant b

Jan 14, 2021

Easy learning and clear instructions. Nice to learn basics

By Vinoba

Aug 10, 2021

E​xcellent! much handy and very informative in real time!

By Srinivas

Aug 9, 2021

Very nice course with to get hands-on experience in S3.

By Dr. M A

Apr 11, 2021

Seemingly daunting tasks executed like piece of cake

By Pavan b

Jan 27, 2022

it is a wonderful coure to learn the basivs of aws

By Ameer A A M

May 27, 2022

wonderful . easy steps to follow and nice content

By Fekade T

Jan 30, 2022

Short and Focused hands-on content. I enjoyed it.

By Setia B

Oct 2, 2021

I learn some basic stuff related to AWS S3 bucket

By VIKAS K

Aug 30, 2021

I learn a lot from this course. Thank you so much

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder