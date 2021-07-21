AR
Mar 18, 2022
The instructor was every precise and professional throughout the project tasks. Hands-on experience is a plus in this course as it requires such guidance for a new comer.
DP
Jan 6, 2022
Simple, Through the point, and Briefly describe the concepts & technology. Many thanks to the tutor for sharing knowledge.
By Sivananda R•
Jul 21, 2021
Instead of using our AWS account, Qwiklabs environment for Amazon should be provided
By KARTIK J•
May 26, 2021
This course was really nice and I gained new knowledge from it.
By Balminder S D•
Apr 9, 2022
Expected just basic material on AWS S3, but instead was quite detailed. Covers basics of S3 storage, policies, permissons, versioning and lifecycle. The split screen can be difficult to use, but in my case I just switched it off and did on my own AWS account.
By Abdur R•
Mar 19, 2022
By Darwin C•
Jan 23, 2022
AWS S3 BASICS. excelente curso si eres un principiante aprenderás conceptos fundamentales de la nube. AWS, para el ámbito de seguridad , o arquitectura.
By deepak p•
Jan 7, 2022
By Suma G•
Aug 26, 2021
Easy to learn as a Beginner and good elucidation given by the instructor to complete the whole project
By Rahul F•
Oct 17, 2021
Course content is very useful for beginner. Everyone should go through this beginner course.
By RS A•
Nov 24, 2021
Thanks for this guided project. Feeling it as a good start in AWS learning journey!!
By Sanjay S•
Aug 31, 2021
It was too easy to practice server things with a guided project. Thank you Coursera.
By Prasad I•
Aug 26, 2021
This is really a good experience to learn new tools and courses in less time .
By Gabriel M•
Nov 28, 2021
This has been an amazing learning experience with real-world examples.
By YINGGAMON K•
Aug 29, 2021
Recommend to those who want a quick grasp of basic AWS S3 Features
By Kenn V G•
Jan 26, 2022
Pretty easy to follow, good for beginners to start using AWS S3
By Kareem J•
Nov 13, 2021
its a great way to learn about AWS and some of fundamentals.
By عبد ا ا•
Aug 20, 2021
All the information received at the meeting was very useful
By nishant b•
Jan 14, 2021
Easy learning and clear instructions. Nice to learn basics
By Vinoba•
Aug 10, 2021
Excellent! much handy and very informative in real time!
By Srinivas•
Aug 9, 2021
Very nice course with to get hands-on experience in S3.
By Dr. M A•
Apr 11, 2021
Seemingly daunting tasks executed like piece of cake
By Pavan b•
Jan 27, 2022
it is a wonderful coure to learn the basivs of aws
By Ameer A A M•
May 27, 2022
wonderful . easy steps to follow and nice content
By Fekade T•
Jan 30, 2022
Short and Focused hands-on content. I enjoyed it.
By Setia B•
Oct 2, 2021
I learn some basic stuff related to AWS S3 bucket
By VIKAS K•
Aug 30, 2021
I learn a lot from this course. Thank you so much