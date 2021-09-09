Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Azure: Create a Virtual Machine and Deploy a Web Server by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
54 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

In this Guided Project, you will create a Virtual Machine in Azure to deploy a web server, specifically a Nextcloud server. Instead of using just the presets, you will explore how the basic architecture of Azure works, by creating a Virtual Machine, connecting it to a subnet, protected by inbound and outbound rules thanks to Network Security Groups, in a Virtual Network. You'll also learn how to use Bastion to connect to the machine via SSH, without exposing an external port to the Internet, and then installing a simple Nextcloud server and make the Virtual Machine available to you by opening a public IP and a DNS label. Note: before taking this Guided Project, if you don't have an Azure subscription yet, please create an Azure Free Trial beforehand at https://portal.azure.com...
By Nathan T

Sep 9, 2021

G​reat and informative hands-on project. Very basic hands-on project on the Azure Portal, but need to have Microsoft account.

By TAMI L

Aug 28, 2021

Clear and concise explanations and good lectures.

By Ali J

Aug 23, 2021

it was informative

By JEE J Y

Dec 15, 2021

Very helpful! Thanks to the instructor!

By Rachid S

Feb 9, 2022

I highly recommend this cours

By Sharath B p

Feb 2, 2022

Good

By Kleider S V G

Mar 1, 2022

Thanks for the course.

By Henry U

Oct 12, 2021

Is a practice basic

By teame t

Mar 26, 2022

it is best

By Juan A B M

Dec 21, 2021

El idioma es confuso

By Abdibek O

Jan 27, 2022

Good

By Andrew F

Mar 1, 2022

You have to setup a subscritption on the azure account setup, there is NO FREE TRIAL

there is no way around it, not sure how this guy has a free trial subscription.

