By Nathan T•
Sep 9, 2021
Great and informative hands-on project. Very basic hands-on project on the Azure Portal, but need to have Microsoft account.
By TAMI L•
Aug 28, 2021
Clear and concise explanations and good lectures.
By Ali J•
Aug 23, 2021
it was informative
By JEE J Y•
Dec 15, 2021
Very helpful! Thanks to the instructor!
By Rachid S•
Feb 9, 2022
I highly recommend this cours
By Sharath B p•
Feb 2, 2022
Good
By Kleider S V G•
Mar 1, 2022
Thanks for the course.
By Henry U•
Oct 12, 2021
Is a practice basic
By teame t•
Mar 26, 2022
it is best
By Juan A B M•
Dec 21, 2021
El idioma es confuso
By Abdibek O•
Jan 27, 2022
Good
By Andrew F•
Mar 1, 2022
You have to setup a subscritption on the azure account setup, there is NO FREE TRIAL
there is no way around it, not sure how this guy has a free trial subscription.