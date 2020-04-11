MT
Aug 15, 2021
It was an excellent learning from a novice like me in the last part of the project I got lagged but the rest I learned thank you i hope i can attend more projects like this to gain more experience
AT
Jun 5, 2020
I have learn most quality things and practical knowledge with machine learning pipelines with Azure ML studio which is very useful for our future & It can help me in my life.
By Georgina P•
Apr 11, 2020
It's a good first aproach for the topic. Well explained, fast and interesting. I recomend it (my 3 stars is due that I have previous knowleadge so I didn't learn a lot yet practised).
By Ayush T•
Jun 6, 2020
I have learn most quality things and practical knowledge with machine learning pipelines with Azure ML studio which is very useful for our future & It can help me in my life.
By Rushikesh S•
Aug 14, 2020
Great Teaching!!! Easily Helps to understand the AzureML Pipleline
By Adrian R N•
Jun 7, 2020
Very interesting, the only issue was the visualization on my laptop screen (less than a half)
By Messias U•
Jan 23, 2021
I could not access this course because I am outside the US.
By MANASWINI P T•
Aug 16, 2021
It was an excellent learning from a novice like me in the last part of the project I got lagged but the rest I learned thank you i hope i can attend more projects like this to gain more experience
By Sruthi a•
Sep 13, 2020
class was understandable.simple and helped
thank you for this course
By Manish B•
Sep 14, 2020
Excellent speed and great clarity of Instructions. Two requests: Please add the setup project link on the first page and Review the answer to Quiz Q5.
I would highly recommend this course to people who have believe ML is beyond them as once they do this they will gain real hands-on confidence and aim for more things. Many thanks
By Mustafa A•
Sep 18, 2020
This Page Is so Much Excellent #MySalesWays Big Like For This Page and Recommended and Every one Like and Share This Page,in Friends family etc.#MySalesWays Thanks Once Again That You Make a very Beautiful Page For Us. 💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺🍃🌱🌷💐🌿🌱💓#MySalesWays,
By Suhaimi C•
Sep 25, 2020
Great guided project to help me better understand how to use Machine Learning Pipelines and prediction using Azure ML studio. Awesome example of project. Instructor is great guiding students with step by step instructions that are easy to follow.
By Amit G•
May 28, 2021
This one is really good. Snehan has been exceptional in explaining the steps and the reason behind it. The only improvement I can suggest is to load dataset through some other method rather than using the sample dataset.
By Lucas F M•
Jul 20, 2021
Amazing introduction to what can be done with Machine Learning for people who have no background in Machine Learning — and for those who have it too.
By Divyansh L•
Dec 8, 2021
Totally recommend completing this course. Short and sweet, easy to learn. All the best to future learners and sincere gratitude to the tutor.
By Hari P•
Jul 23, 2021
overall better time with the instructor through out the project timeline and the things given were too much overwhelming for us begineers!
By Vandith S K•
Jul 16, 2021
Excellent for understanding machine learning pipelines. Just hope the cloud workspace is less laggy next time.
By Made A A G•
Mar 9, 2021
I am very happy with this class, so that I can improve and develop my skills in this machine learning area
By KARTIK J•
May 25, 2021
It was a really good project. Instructions were clear and i was able to complete it without much trouble.
By Prabhleen k•
Sep 16, 2020
I m learn many things in the coursera. This is one of the best app provide for everyone.
By SANTU K J•
Feb 18, 2022
I successfully completed Machine Learning Pipelines with Azure ML Studio
By Gaganjotsingh•
Sep 18, 2020
This is a best app for everyone and learn many things about our courses
By Deleted A•
Sep 13, 2020
What a nice way to learn and do the practical along with the instructor
By Ramachandra A V•
Feb 15, 2021
It gives the most insight into machine learning pipeline.
By Nawas N•
Feb 14, 2021
Well crafted and delivered excellently in short time.
By daniel s•
Mar 13, 2021
guided project was informative and understandable
By Aayushi C•
May 30, 2021
this was very easy way to study...enjoyed it!!!