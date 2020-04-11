Chevron Left
In this project-based course, you are going to build an end-to-end machine learning pipeline in Azure ML Studio, all without writing a single line of code! This course uses the Adult Income Census data set to train a model to predict an individual's income. It predicts whether an individual's annual income is greater than or less than $50,000. The estimator used in this project is a Two-Class Boosted Decision Tree classifier. Some of the features used to train the model are age, education, occupation, etc. Once you have scored and evaluated the model on the test data, you will deploy the trained model as an Azure Machine Learning web service. In just under an hour, you will be able to send new data to the web service API and receive the resulting predictions. This is the second course in this series on building machine learning applications using Azure Machine Learning Studio. I highly encourage you to take the first course before proceeding. It has instructions on how to set up your Azure ML account with $200 worth of free credit to get started with running your experiments! This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

MT

Aug 15, 2021

It was an excellent learning from a novice like me in the last part of the project I got lagged but the rest I learned thank you i hope i can attend more projects like this to gain more experience

AT

Jun 5, 2020

I have learn most quality things and practical knowledge with machine learning pipelines with Azure ML studio which is very useful for our future & It can help me in my life.

By Georgina P

Apr 11, 2020

It's a good first aproach for the topic. Well explained, fast and interesting. I recomend it (my 3 stars is due that I have previous knowleadge so I didn't learn a lot yet practised).

By Ayush T

Jun 6, 2020

By Rushikesh S

Aug 14, 2020

Great Teaching!!! Easily Helps to understand the AzureML Pipleline

By Adrian R N

Jun 7, 2020

Very interesting, the only issue was the visualization on my laptop screen (less than a half)

By Messias U

Jan 23, 2021

I could not access this course because I am outside the US.

By MANASWINI P T

Aug 16, 2021

By Sruthi a

Sep 13, 2020

class was understandable.simple and helped

thank you for this course

By Manish B

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent speed and great clarity of Instructions. Two requests: Please add the setup project link on the first page and Review the answer to Quiz Q5.

I would highly recommend this course to people who have believe ML is beyond them as once they do this they will gain real hands-on confidence and aim for more things. Many thanks

By Mustafa A

Sep 18, 2020

This Page Is so Much Excellent #MySalesWays Big Like For This Page and Recommended and Every one Like and Share This Page,in Friends family etc.#MySalesWays Thanks Once Again That You Make a very Beautiful Page For Us. 💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺🍃🌱🌷💐🌿🌱💓#MySalesWays,

By Suhaimi C

Sep 25, 2020

Great guided project to help me better understand how to use Machine Learning Pipelines and prediction using Azure ML studio. Awesome example of project. Instructor is great guiding students with step by step instructions that are easy to follow.

By Amit G

May 28, 2021

This one is really good. Snehan has been exceptional in explaining the steps and the reason behind it. The only improvement I can suggest is to load dataset through some other method rather than using the sample dataset.

By Lucas F M

Jul 20, 2021

Amazing introduction to what can be done with Machine Learning for people who have no background in Machine Learning — and for those who have it too.

By Divyansh L

Dec 8, 2021

Totally recommend completing this course. Short and sweet, easy to learn. All the best to future learners and sincere gratitude to the tutor.

By Hari P

Jul 23, 2021

overall better time with the instructor through out the project timeline and the things given were too much overwhelming for us begineers!

By Vandith S K

Jul 16, 2021

Excellent for understanding machine learning pipelines. Just hope the cloud workspace is less laggy next time.

By Made A A G

Mar 9, 2021

I am very happy with this class, so that I can improve and develop my skills in this machine learning area

By KARTIK J

May 25, 2021

It was a really good project. Instructions were clear and i was able to complete it without much trouble.

By Prabhleen k

Sep 16, 2020

I m learn many things in the coursera. This is one of the best app provide for everyone.

By SANTU K J

Feb 18, 2022

I successfully completed Machine Learning Pipelines with Azure ML Studio

By Gaganjotsingh

Sep 18, 2020

This is a best app for everyone and learn many things about our courses

By Deleted A

Sep 13, 2020

What a nice way to learn and do the practical along with the instructor

By Ramachandra A V

Feb 15, 2021

It gives the most insight into machine learning pipeline.

By Nawas N

Feb 14, 2021

Well crafted and delivered excellently in short time.

By daniel s

Mar 13, 2021

guided project was informative and understandable

By Aayushi C

May 30, 2021

this was very easy way to study...enjoyed it!!!

