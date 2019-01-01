Perform basic data analysis tasks using Java streams
Understand how to generate a Stream object based on a dataset
Utilize stream methods by nesting methods
Perform basic data analysis tasks on a dataset
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Java Stream object based on an array of data, and understand the distinction between terminal and intermediate stream operations. You will iterate through the data stream using the forEach method, and use a range of Stream methods to perform logical operations on the data stream. You will perform basic statistical calculations on a stream of numeric data, and string operations on a stream of string data. You will learn how to use the map, filter, and reduce Stream methods. Finally, you will learn how to load a CSV file, the COVID vaccination dataset, and turn it into a data stream, and perform basic exploratory analysis of the data. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Java Stream
Java Programming
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Lambda programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand the Stream class in Java and iterate through a stream using forEach
Perform statistics with numeric streams
Perform basic data processing using the map and filter methods
Understand the reduce method
Perform string operations on a stream
Open the CSV dataset and perform basic stream operations
Explore the COVID vaccination dataset with streams
