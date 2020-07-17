SK
Jul 16, 2020
This course is amazing. This help to understand programming on much better level
TR
Jul 7, 2020
Awesome short and brie content. Best for beginners. Thanks so much .
By Shweta K•
Jul 17, 2020
By Tushar R•
Jul 8, 2020
By Rudra S•
Jul 18, 2020
It is a good course from which i come to know about scratch.
By Vasantha S V•
Aug 30, 2020
I'm very much happy while coding!!!!
By TAMMINEDI G P 2•
Jan 3, 2021
The experience was awesome
By PEDDINTI S B 1•
Jan 15, 2021
nice and informative
By GORLE D A 1•
Jan 11, 2021
VERY NICE PROJECT
By Hammad M S•
Oct 18, 2020
Great Course
By GOMPA V S H 1•
Mar 27, 2021
very good
By Awushie D•
Jan 20, 2022
perfect
By CHINTA S•
Jan 6, 2021
good
By PENTA S C 9•
Jan 5, 2021
good
By ABHISHEK C•
Oct 11, 2020
Fun
By Amit P•
Oct 3, 2020
Interesting for beginners who have no idea of using scratch
By N K R•
Mar 16, 2021
nice
By Aboz•
Sep 12, 2021
u
By Muhammad S F•
Oct 3, 2021
There should be a video on creating account and also project file from the instructor for practicing.