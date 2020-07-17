Chevron Left
Back to Basic Game Development with Levels using Scratch

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basic Game Development with Levels using Scratch by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
101 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a basic game using additional features with an introductory, web-based coding program called Scratch. Learning to code will allow you to build basic coding or computer science skills and a fundamental understanding in order to grow your programming abilities. Learners will engage in the design process in order to develop an understanding of how to develop algorithms that control programs, use event-driven programming, and debug a program. Introduction to Basic Game Development using Scratch is a prerequisite for this project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

SK

Jul 16, 2020

This course is amazing. This help to understand programming on much better level

TR

Jul 7, 2020

Awesome short and brie content. Best for beginners. Thanks so much .

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Basic Game Development with Levels using Scratch

By Shweta K

Jul 17, 2020

This course is amazing. This help to understand programming on much better level

By Tushar R

Jul 8, 2020

Awesome short and brie content. Best for beginners. Thanks so much .

By Rudra S

Jul 18, 2020

It is a good course from which i come to know about scratch.

By Vasantha S V

Aug 30, 2020

I'm very much happy while coding!!!!

By TAMMINEDI G P 2

Jan 3, 2021

The experience was awesome

By PEDDINTI S B 1

Jan 15, 2021

nice and informative

By GORLE D A 1

Jan 11, 2021

VERY NICE PROJECT

By Hammad M S

Oct 18, 2020

Great Course

By GOMPA V S H 1

Mar 27, 2021

very good

By Awushie D

Jan 20, 2022

perfect

By CHINTA S

Jan 6, 2021

good

By PENTA S C 9

Jan 5, 2021

good

By ABHISHEK C

Oct 11, 2020

Fun

By Amit P

Oct 3, 2020

Interesting for beginners who have no idea of using scratch

By N K R

Mar 16, 2021

nice

By Aboz

Sep 12, 2021

u

By Muhammad S F

Oct 3, 2021

There should be a video on creating account and also project file from the instructor for practicing.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder