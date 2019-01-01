Benutze Facebook für Marketing von Kleinunternehmen

Eine Facebook Seite erstellen

Eine Facebook Seite benutzen

German
Nach Beendigung dieses Projekts kannst du Facebook benutzen um dein Kleinunternehmen zu umwerben. Wir werden ein persönliches Profil und eine Unternehmensseite erstellen, wir werden lernen wie du deine Zielgruppe durch das Teilen von Bildern und anderen Informationen proaktiv ansprichst, wie du deine Inhalte planen kannst, wie du Anzeigen veröffentlichst und wie du deinen Fortschritt analysierst.

Grundkenntnisse von Social Media-Plattformen (insbesondere Facebook) sind wünschenswert, aber nicht erforderlich.

  • Umwerbe dein Kleinunternehmen

  • Erstelle eine Business Seite

  • Erstelle ein Facebook Konto

  • Kontaktiere Kunden

  • Benutze Facebook Analytics

  1. Richte eine Facebook-Seite ein

  2. Seitenfunktionen verstehen

  3. Veröffentliche Inhalte und umwerbe deine Seite.

  4. Kunden über Messenger kontaktieren

  5. Erreiche dein Marketingziel

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

