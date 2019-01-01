Learner Reviews & Feedback for Make a Bill Splitter App with AngularJS by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours class you will get up and running on AngularJS and write your first AngularJS app. We will cover the fundamentals of AngularJS, such as modules, the model-controller-view architecture, AngularJS directives, expressions, data model and binding, app controllers, filters, form validation, and tables. At the end of the class, you would have learned the basics of AngularJS and have built a bill splitter app that you can actually use when you go out with your friends!
Prerequisite: Basic knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS....