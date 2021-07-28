Learner Reviews & Feedback for Breast Cancer Prediction Using Machine Learning by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2 hours long project-based course, you will learn to build a Logistic regression model using Scikit-learn to classify breast cancer as either Malignant or Benign. We will use the Breast Cancer Wisconsin (Diagnostic) Data Set from Kaggle. Our goal is to use a simple logistic regression classifier for cancer classification. We will be carrying out the entire project on the Google Colab environment. You will need a free Gmail account to complete this project. Please be aware of the fact that the dataset and the model in this project, can not be used in real-life. We are only using this data for educational purposes.
By the end of this project, you will be able to build the logistic regression classifier to classify between cancerous and noncancerous patients. You will also be able to set up and work with the Google colab environment. Additionally, you will also be able to clean and prepare data for analysis.
You should be familiar with the Python Programming language and you should have a theoretical understanding of the Logistic Regression algorithm. You will need a free Gmail account to complete this project.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Wonderful, just right way to guide the beginner to complete his first Machine Learning project.