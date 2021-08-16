Chevron Left
Back to Build a computer vision app with Azure Cognitive Services

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a computer vision app with Azure Cognitive Services by Microsoft

4.2
stars
10 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have successfully created an Azure account, logged into the Azure Portal, created a Computer Vision Cognitive Services resource and use it by executing API calls to generate predictions. You will learn to execute API calls to the pre-built Computer Vision resource through a series of tasks which include creating the appropriate resource to realize the API calls and then providing a clear example through the Microsoft API portal on how these can be executed. The skills learned in this guided project will provide the foundation to understanding and implementing Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning solutions in Microsoft Azure. If you enjoy this project, we recommend taking the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-ai-900-ai-fundamentals...
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Build a computer vision app with Azure Cognitive Services

By Dana M

Aug 16, 2021

I can't get the video to play in chrome -

By KEIJI S

Dec 8, 2021

Video Streaming usually stop and cannot process as I wanted.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder