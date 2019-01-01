Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Fast Typing Game using Java Swing by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a fully functioning fast typing game using Java Swing in Eclipse. This project will give you a great head start towards learning more and mastering one of the most used programming languages in the world. In this project you will be able to identify and apply many basic fundamentals such as data structures, variables, loops etc. Moreover, you will be able to perform simple String manipulation, save and compare the user's input to the original correct word and finally, you will be able to create dynamic labels for many applications. Learning and understanding Java Swing will help you progress in the programming field by creating simple Java applications....