Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build an Automated Landing page using AI from Wix ADI by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to design a lead generation landing page with a free ebook lead magnet to collect email addresses using Wix Artificial Design Intelligence. You will then use the Email Automation feature from Wix to send an automated email with an option to download the free ebook and a Call to Action to join a webinar where you as a marketer can then sell premium products. This lead generation strategy is highly effective with really high conversion rates if done right. By the end of this project, you will have a high converting automated landing page which you can post on your Youtube channel, Facebook groups, LinkedIn page or boost it through Facebook ads.
This guided project is beginner-friendly. You don’t need any experience in email marketing or web design to complete this project.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
