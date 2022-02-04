Chevron Left
Build a Lean Workflow with Kanban Frameworks in Miro

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to build a lean workflow applying the Kanban method to support efficient business process management. To do this you will gain hands-on experience working in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork where you will leverage agile principles and the Kanban framework to produce a lean workflow.
By Ruth K

Feb 4, 2022

Good hands-on practice for a real world example

