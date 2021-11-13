Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Machine Learning Image Classifier with Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build your own Machine Learning Image Classifier using Python and Colab. You will be able to easily load the data, preview it, process and normalize it, then train and test your model! I hope you enjoy the experience!
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Build a Machine Learning Image Classifier with Python
By Kasra P
•
Nov 12, 2021
Everything is already done by the instructor. There is nothing left to be done by the learners.