Chevron Left
Back to Build a Product Management Plan Framework in Trello

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Product Management Plan Framework in Trello by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
53 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you will create a digital product management plan framework in Trello using Kanban workflow processes. You will learn the basic functionality of Trello and apply the basics of Kanban to manage your workflow. The project will model how to translate the product management life cycle stages and key deliverables into a working plan in Trello. It will demonstrate how to use the Kanban workflow principles to plan and track the status of deliverables. Finally, you will learn how to share the plan with team members to organize and assign work, collaborate, and keep everyone up-to-date. Trello is a popular digital collaboration tool that organizes projects and people. For this project, we will only use the features and functionality included in the free version of Trello. Kanban is a workflow management method that aims to help you visualize your work, maximize efficiency, and improve continuously. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Build a Product Management Plan Framework in Trello

By Mario A

Sep 16, 2021

I would have given it a 5 star if not that the referenced document download for use in the course was not available. I looked everywhere, others had same feedback.

By Kirill N

Apr 6, 2021

Quite basic course but contains all necessary information and frameworks to get acquainted with the Trello tool. Instructor was good

By Mohamed E F

Aug 21, 2021

T​his was really great thank you for this course

By PK P

Oct 15, 2021

Thank you so much

By Issa K

Dec 25, 2020

Awesome!

By PRAVEEN P

May 23, 2021

great

By Richard v W

Aug 17, 2021

Various technical problems - attachments not visible/Cloud workspace failed etc.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder