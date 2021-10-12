Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a website using Wix Artificial Design Intelligence by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
11 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build a stunning and unique website using Wix Artificial Design Intelligence using different combinations of layouts, themes, fonts, designs & sections. You will also be able to communicate with your customers via Inbox & chat available in Wix's dashboard. Wix ADI is one of the first-ever AI solutions for website design and creation. Wix is the leader in drag & drop web design and we are going to allow Wix’s Artificial Intelligence technology to create a “tailored” website for each of us. What it means is, all of us are going to end up with unique websites. No two sites are going to be the same. This means that by the end of this project, you will have your own unique & tailored website on the internet through which you can accept booking, accept payments and have a conversation with your customers.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Build a website using Wix Artificial Design Intelligence
By osman a a
•
Oct 11, 2021
i understood all the course thank to the teacher
By Mbu M
•
Feb 2, 2022
Very easy to follow and I learned a lot.
By roshani g
•
May 22, 2022
great course
By leela r k b
•
Nov 11, 2021
it is very good coursera courses and gain a success