Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building API Test Automation Framework Using Rest Assured by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
API stands for Application Programming Interface which helps two independent software to communicate with each other.
When an application is built, the functionalities are built first as APIs and then integrated with the frontend layer (UI).
Waiting for integration to find bugs in the application will add a lot of costs.
The later the bugs are found in the system, the more cost it adds to the application.
API Testing helps reduce the cost as it will be performed before integration with frontend (or UI).
RestAssured is one of the best test automation tools to test APIs with Java programming language.
It's an open-source tool and is very easy to code using Rest Assured.
This project will provide you step by step instructions to write scripts to automate API testing using Rest Assured and build test automation frameworks, to write reusable components and utilities, to create layered and structured code and generate interactive reports...
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Building API Test Automation Framework Using Rest Assured
By Puneet S
Oct 1, 2021
The main video, chaining request part 6, which is the highlight of the course is not a full video.... The main purpose is not fulfilled.