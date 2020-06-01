AL
Jul 20, 2020
Great understanding of the topic. Explanation is clear and everything is straight forward. Steps to follow are easily explained
RB
Jul 2, 2020
Thank you for the knowledge you've taught & shared with us! It is essential for our data analysis & projections. More power!
By Bishetti R•
Jun 1, 2020
very good and informative project for finance area students specific to capital market related
By Alfonso L•
Jul 21, 2020
By Roxanne B•
Jul 3, 2020
By Shweta•
Jun 7, 2020
The content and explanation was amazing. It really helped me understand the candlestick charts better!
By CLIFFORD B M A•
Nov 1, 2020
Brief lecture about the instructions. Easy to understand the topics discussed.
By ADITHYA.G•
May 20, 2020
this course helped me to use modern tools efficiently to predict the market
By Rajendra D•
Jan 28, 2022
Coursera created a very good platform to learn.
By Muttaqi R•
May 4, 2020
I understood everything perfectly. Thank you.
By Sakshi L•
Jun 19, 2021
I LEARNED AND ENJOYED THIS COURSE A LOT!!!!
By ABHAYAKRISHNA V V•
Apr 16, 2020
This is a good experience
By Hafiy D•
Jul 24, 2020
excellent courses
By B. O•
May 5, 2020
Great course
By Sabreen T•
Jan 27, 2022
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 23, 2020
By p s•
Jun 23, 2020
By tale p•
Jun 17, 2020
By SIVAGURU M S•
Jun 8, 2020
By sanket s s•
May 13, 2020
By Rajan R G•
Jul 20, 2020
By Shivam•
Apr 8, 2020
The project was very insightful but was shorter than expected. We could have got more knowledge on making trendlines and moving averages.
By Gagandeep s•
Jun 4, 2020
This Course, help me to learn new skill . I am learning trading from last 2 months, but it gove a idea to inhance my skills.
By Shiva K K•
Apr 13, 2020
The project was too short and easy, should have put more insights and points to understand technical analysis.
By Chuah H•
Oct 11, 2020
Provides basics of what is candlestick chart and how to read the candles
By Jeff C•
Jun 16, 2021
Could not finish course due to computer problems!
By Dr. S Y•
Jul 23, 2020
Good and simple with hands-on.