4.3
stars
227 ratings
35 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to extract stock price data from public sources, build Japanese candlestick charts and customize them, interpret stock price charts and draw conclusions. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Google Chrome pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Google Sheets. You are also advised to have some familiarity with the capital markets. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Building Candlestick Charts with Google Sheets

By Bishetti R

Jun 1, 2020

very good and informative project for finance area students specific to capital market related

By Alfonso L

Jul 21, 2020

Great understanding of the topic. Explanation is clear and everything is straight forward. Steps to follow are easily explained

By Roxanne B

Jul 3, 2020

Thank you for the knowledge you've taught & shared with us! It is essential for our data analysis & projections. More power!

By Shweta

Jun 7, 2020

The content and explanation was amazing. It really helped me understand the candlestick charts better!

By CLIFFORD B M A

Nov 1, 2020

Brief lecture about the instructions. Easy to understand the topics discussed.

By ADITHYA.G

May 20, 2020

this course helped me to use modern tools efficiently to predict the market

By Rajendra D

Jan 28, 2022

Coursera created a very good platform to learn.

By Muttaqi R

May 4, 2020

I understood everything perfectly. Thank you.

By Sakshi L

Jun 19, 2021

I LEARNED AND ENJOYED THIS COURSE A LOT!!!!

By ABHAYAKRISHNA V V

Apr 16, 2020

This is a good experience

By Hafiy D

Jul 24, 2020

excellent courses

By B. O

May 5, 2020

Great course

By Sabreen T

Jan 27, 2022

Its good I

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 23, 2020

Good

By p s

Jun 23, 2020

Keep

By tale p

Jun 17, 2020

good

By SIVAGURU M S

Jun 8, 2020

Good

By sanket s s

May 13, 2020

good

By Rajan R G

Jul 20, 2020

...

By Shivam

Apr 8, 2020

The project was very insightful but was shorter than expected. We could have got more knowledge on making trendlines and moving averages.

By Gagandeep s

Jun 4, 2020

This Course, help me to learn new skill . I am learning trading from last 2 months, but it gove a idea to inhance my skills.

By Shiva K K

Apr 13, 2020

The project was too short and easy, should have put more insights and points to understand technical analysis.

By Chuah H

Oct 11, 2020

Provides basics of what is candlestick chart and how to read the candles

By Jeff C

Jun 16, 2021

Could not finish course due to computer problems!

By Dr. S Y

Jul 23, 2020

Good and simple with hands-on.

