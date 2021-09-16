MM
Mar 8, 2022
Excellent Way to learn about the charts and Dashboard using Google sheets. I learned a great deal about these Items that I knew exsisted but was never taught how to create!!
SS
Aug 2, 2020
It was great experience to learn , how to use Google-sheets. Instructor guide me very well. i recommended this course to everyone who wanted to enhance their IT skills.
By �Sadman S R•
Sep 15, 2021
The instructions were easy to understand and work alongside. However, only 8 quiz questions are not enough to evaluate the learning.
By Arya S•
Aug 10, 2020
By fat the most comprehensive project on the topic of Google Sheets. The Instructor was easy to understand and comprehend and the project was smoothly conducted. Great work and looking forward to more such projects with the instructor.
By Lukman J A•
Feb 21, 2022
Thoroughly enjoyed working on this guided project. Though, the cloud workspace was a bit slow along the way, maybe due to my internet connection (not sure), I appreciate the effort it took to bring this to us.
By Kevin C•
Sep 12, 2021
Thanks for this dashboarding journey, I really enjoyed doing this project. With a professional person and easy follow-up of,you will not get lost and will take advantage of learning something really useful.
By Siddhartha N•
Sep 4, 2020
learnt about a lot of variations in data visualisation. Some of the things I have always struggled in in having multiple Y axes, geo chart etc. are very well explained. Learnt a lot of formulas too
By Mamie•
Mar 9, 2022
By Shahid H S•
Aug 3, 2020
By Nelly B•
May 14, 2022
Impressed with how applicable the course was. The teacher is very informative and shares many useful formulas/charts using real business scenarios.
By Jamie F•
Sep 1, 2021
Perfect intro. The instructor made things clear and gave different samples in the guided project to give enough opportunities to try the skills.
By YANISE A•
Dec 27, 2021
The instructor explained things well to understand, but I encountered a few technical problems form my end. I plain to earn a certificate.
By Hamid T•
Mar 18, 2022
This course will make you ready to some new skills like data analyse and data science. It was good for me and I'm really like that.
By Mohit D•
Aug 12, 2020
An amazing course that gives you knowledge as well as instills curiosity for life-long learning in the field of Data Visualisation.
By Aura M Y K•
Feb 16, 2021
Nice platform for learning by doing and based on your own pace.
Very helpful and left me a lot of learnings to put in practice!
By Michael L•
Apr 26, 2022
Fantastic course - great instruction, great having the instructor's view and my view side by side, great use of time.
By Daniele D•
Feb 16, 2021
Thank you, so much!!! It was a pleasure learn with you! You are a amazing teacher/trainer!!! Good Luck!
By Mochammad Z•
Aug 1, 2020
This material is very light to understand how to maximize some basic functions in the Google Sheet.
By Alnie N•
Dec 15, 2020
Thank you very much. I learn how to present data in an interesting and captivating visualization.
By Ellen C•
Dec 14, 2020
I really enjoyed this short interactive course. I definitely have gained new skills from it.
By Andro A•
Oct 4, 2020
Excellent course for a dumb to be an advance in making a dashboard using GSheets
By Trần L H T•
Feb 4, 2022
The lecturer made it really simple and helped me a lot with data visualization
By Daniel H Z•
Apr 8, 2021
its a good course, for those who look to get better skills on google sheets
By Athulya t d•
Nov 4, 2020
ONE OF THE MOST INFORMATIVE AND THE BEST VIRTUAL TRAININGS ATTAINED SO FAR!
By Jessica B•
Nov 5, 2020
I find this course very useful for business presentations and others.
By Kartik V•
Nov 6, 2021
This guided project is wonder full and I learned many new things.
By Muhammad U•
Jan 8, 2022
Ya It is being good to learn and video and live working got wow.