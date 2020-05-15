LN
May 10, 2022
The instructor has a great teaching style. I have enjoyed his sense of humour throughout the course. All the details are explained clearly and thoroughly by written notes or verbal explanation.
RR
Aug 17, 2020
Josh Starmer's videos and courses are always simple and easy to understand. Thank you for this wonderful course. I will definitely recommend everyone to take this course.
By Erick M F d S•
May 15, 2020
Short, but good content. Still lots of problems with the Rhyme platform.
The main problem with the guided project was that the Rhyme platform is still problematic: the video playback was constantly being interrupted for buffering, especially at higher playback speeds (my internet connection is good enough for 4k streaming), the cloud desktop for the Jupyter notebook is quite laggy, doesn't allow copy and paste between cloud and own computer; the whole UX of a single browser window for both video and remote desktop is very awkward and inflexible; the video playback was paused every time the browser window was out of focus, as when I was writing some notes on another window. Finally, I couldn't easily download the completed code, for use in my own projects, thus reducing my capacity to reuse what was learned without extensive notes.
Guided projects are a great idea. Not sure I would pay U$ 10 for simple projects when there are similar excellent code freely available on Kaggle or github, but Coursera's selection of content might make it worth. But the current performance of Rhyme is still insufficient for a paid service. I can get better service out of Google Colab, for free!
By Joseph j D•
Apr 16, 2020
new to learn.useful
By Киселева К К•
Nov 22, 2021
After the first 5 seconds I've felt something was wrong and missing. And suddenly I realized what it was. "Hello, and welcome to STAT QUEST!" I am a huge fan of the lecturer's Youtube channel, he is the best statistics lecturer I've ever heard. Was not disappointed by this practical project. His explanations are always like "ba-am, that's so easy"
By Maria B•
Jun 14, 2020
I love Josh Starmer's teaching style. He's definitely one of the best teachers I know. I will always recommend his work. However, I would have enjoyed the course a little more if he had expanded his window in the Rhyme platform, the size of the screen makes it hard to follow sometimes.
By Long N•
May 11, 2022
By Rahul R•
Aug 18, 2020
By Sagar S•
Jun 18, 2020
A very informative and well guided short session to understand overview of Classification Trees. Covers lot of important concepts in 1 hour. Highly recommend
By Yasir A•
Sep 14, 2020
Awesome Instructor! Like this course. It clears basic knowledge about DecisionTreeClassifier, Tree Pruning, Dealing with missing Data etc.
By Karna D•
Aug 25, 2020
This is a great course. The instructor does a wonderful job of explaining concepts and providing useful code.
By Alvaro V•
Jul 26, 2020
Very good and clear project, ideal to imporve knowledge in supervised learning and decision trees.
By KALPANA•
May 10, 2020
Machine learning algorithms used for data-set classification and many more works really impressed.
By Anand S•
Jun 28, 2020
Liked, easy to understand and utilize the knowledge in a similar dataset.
By Mayank S•
May 2, 2020
Good Course. Cost Complexity Pruning explained nicely. Bammmm!!!!!!!!
By ZAINAB S I H A•
Jun 22, 2020
الشاشة جدا صغير اضطر اعمل تدريبيا على كمبيوتر اخر حتى استطيع التركيز
By Punam P•
May 16, 2020
Nice and Helpful course for Begineers..Thanks to Team
By IMRAN H I•
Aug 28, 2020
Good platform to learn about this type of project.
By coding s•
Dec 14, 2020
All the code and concepts were clearly explained.
By Szymon K•
Jul 18, 2020
Nice basics of scikit-learn DecisionTrees
By Sagar P•
Jun 30, 2020
Good course to learn classification Tree
By Carlos A P•
Oct 25, 2020
Good intro to Classification problems
By Kodhai.E•
May 22, 2020
Best Hand-on training by course
By SUGUNA M•
Nov 23, 2020
Good project based course
By Rati K J•
Jun 8, 2020
IT WAS BETTER EXPERIENCE
By Gangone R•
Jul 2, 2020
very useful course
By Nikita D S•
Apr 25, 2020
Its very useful...