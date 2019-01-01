Learner Reviews & Feedback for Clean Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will clean up MySQL student data in a MySQL database using SQL commands in MySQL Workbench.
MySQL is a widely used relational database. Often data is incorrectly formatted, duplicated and/or lacks the granularity to perform proper analysis of a database. MySQL workbench provides a User Interface to MySQL data that allows the data analyst to Perform queries to check data, repair data, create tables, and insert data to clean up a database.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....