By the end of this project, you will have set up an account with Remind and be fully prepared to use Remind with your class. Remind allows you to simplify communication by reaching parents using the method that works best for them. By the end of this project, you will have an effective method for communicating with parents or other stakeholders that you can use right away. *You will need a free Remind account for this project....

By Eliza L S F

Oct 26, 2020

The instructor is very good and clear in delivering the lesson. The steps are easy and simple to follow. Thank you and good job.

By THANGAVEL C

Oct 1, 2020

This coursera course is very useful for me to increase my knowledge. Thank you COURSERA.

By Juma R

May 23, 2021

Yes I learn lot of communication with remind

By KmKajal B

Jan 24, 2022

lots of new thinks

By AJAY T

Sep 26, 2020

So beautiful

By Jyoti S

Nov 7, 2021

a amazing

By RoS*r

Dec 15, 2020

Very useful App for teachers to have to enhance communication with the class students environment.

