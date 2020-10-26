EF
Oct 25, 2020
The instructor is very good and clear in delivering the lesson. The steps are easy and simple to follow. Thank you and good job.
TC
Sep 30, 2020
This coursera course is very useful for me to increase my knowledge. Thank you COURSERA.
By Eliza L S F•
Oct 26, 2020
By THANGAVEL C•
Oct 1, 2020
By Juma R•
May 23, 2021
Yes I learn lot of communication with remind
By KmKajal B•
Jan 24, 2022
lots of new thinks
By AJAY T•
Sep 26, 2020
So beautiful
By Jyoti S•
Nov 7, 2021
a amazing
By RoS*r•
Dec 15, 2020
Very useful App for teachers to have to enhance communication with the class students environment.