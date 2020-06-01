VP
Jul 24, 2020
It is a simple and easy course to understand and compare stock returns based on Sharpe and Sortino ratios. Very helpful for someone trying to understand the basics of stocks!
AN
Jul 14, 2020
Amazing instructor and the teaching is done without any assumptions of the student having prior knowledge, implying every detail required to understand a topic is covered.
By Miro F•
May 31, 2020
This was such an easy and basic guided project. The instructor needs to explain some background on the topic, why do we even need to calculate these ratios and how they can help us in getting a sense of the stock movements. It would be probably helpful for people with 0 knowledge in stocks and those who have not even heard of the stocks in their lives before.
By Kaiyue S•
Jan 17, 2021
It's not bad...
But I dont think there is anything that is really useful or worth the money I paid for it...
It only took me 30 min to finish it and there is nothing hard......
You can learn this for free in 10 mins on youtube.... Srsly!!
By Sai S R•
Aug 12, 2020
Didn't mention why we used sharpe and sortino ratios
By Ricardo W E•
Jun 6, 2020
The videos are very very low quality!!!
By Sanjay P•
Aug 6, 2020
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to compare the performance of different securities using financial statistics (normal distributions) and the Google Sheets toolkit to decide which one performed the best in terms of risk-to-return (risk-to-reward) metrics. This will teach you how basic risk management using quantitative analysis is done and is applied in calculating mean returns of the stock, variance, standard deviation, the Sharpe ratio, and Sortino Ratio.
By Viju K•
May 20, 2020
This course is a simple one and you have to do it yourself to understand it. It will use your Google Sheets skills to a new level, even if you are mechanically following the instructor. Don't be put off by the accent, he is as good as it gets.
By Santiago R R•
Nov 3, 2020
Amazing intro to Google Sheets/Excel. I took this after doing the Investment Management Specialization from UGeneva, and I wish I took it earlier because it really would have helped me with the Excel work.
Really recommend it to anyone.
By Anthony S B•
Aug 5, 2020
A great project for starters who wants to use Google Sheets to analyze stock returns based on Sharpe and Sortino ratios. Instructor Bekhruzbek Ochilov allows hands-on practice before moving on in his lecture.
By Oscar F•
Jun 25, 2021
Muy bueno para familiarizarse con la construcción de los Ratios de Sharpe y Sortino. Es necesario complementar con información externa sobre la tasa libre de riesgo. Bastante práctico el curso. Recomendado.
By Camila d O M•
Aug 23, 2020
The instructor explained a complex subject in a very simple and objective way, with real examples and the possibility to apply in others studies (taking the Sheets used for the course as model).
By Venkatesh P•
Jul 25, 2020
By Abhinav N•
Jul 15, 2020
By Rathinaprabhu G•
Aug 10, 2020
It was an wonderful experience and the only problem is with the desktop provided and I hope coursera will take care of it in future
By Shradheya K•
Jul 31, 2020
This Course is good for Beginners and it really helps in kick starting your interest in Finance and Quantitative Analysis .
By Nihar S•
May 10, 2020
Foundation project for Risk and Portfolio Management, also try Markowitz project on Coursera if you want to grow.
By ARANYA A I 2 B•
Aug 15, 2020
Basic concepts explained very simply with the help of Excel. Would recommend for anyone interested in finance!
By DARSHAN C•
Oct 14, 2020
Very interesting course for beginners who wants the carreer in finance and investment field
By Roberto T V A•
Jun 30, 2020
It was easy to learning and understanding the basic concepts about compare stock returns
By Tom S•
Dec 4, 2020
Great course, the instructor is very clear and does not rush with explanations.
By Ritik K•
Jul 8, 2020
A Good Course to learn how to calculate Sharpe and Sortino Ratio using Excel.
By Rajvardhan S K•
Jul 26, 2020
This is my first time using the Rhyme software. I was a great experience.
By satheeshkumar r•
Aug 1, 2020
Good to Know about the Methods and Techniques behind the Stock Markets.
By VENKATESH•
May 27, 2020
Very good course with opportunity to learn the stock analysis basics
By Gonzalo P P•
Jan 16, 2021
A nice on hands project in the financial and market risk basics.
By VINAYAK M•
Jul 18, 2020
Amazing Course , Nice