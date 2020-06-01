Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
524 ratings
92 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to compare the performance of different securities using financial statistics (normal distributions) and the Google Sheets toolkit to decide which one performed the best in terms of risk-to-return (risk-to-reward) metrics. This will teach you how basic risk management using quantitative analysis is done and is applied in calculating mean returns of the stock, variance, standard deviation, the Sharpe ratio, and Sortino Ratio. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market....

Top reviews

VP

Jul 24, 2020

It is a simple and easy course to understand and compare stock returns based on Sharpe and Sortino ratios. Very helpful for someone trying to understand the basics of stocks!

AN

Jul 14, 2020

Amazing instructor and the teaching is done without any assumptions of the student having prior knowledge, implying every detail required to understand a topic is covered.

By Miro F

May 31, 2020

This was such an easy and basic guided project. The instructor needs to explain some background on the topic, why do we even need to calculate these ratios and how they can help us in getting a sense of the stock movements. It would be probably helpful for people with 0 knowledge in stocks and those who have not even heard of the stocks in their lives before.

By Kaiyue S

Jan 17, 2021

It's not bad...

But I dont think there is anything that is really useful or worth the money I paid for it...

It only took me 30 min to finish it and there is nothing hard......

You can learn this for free in 10 mins on youtube.... Srsly!!

By Sai S R

Aug 12, 2020

Didn't mention why we used sharpe and sortino ratios

By Ricardo W E

Jun 6, 2020

The videos are very very low quality!!!

By Sanjay P

Aug 6, 2020

By Viju K

May 20, 2020

This course is a simple one and you have to do it yourself to understand it. It will use your Google Sheets skills to a new level, even if you are mechanically following the instructor. Don't be put off by the accent, he is as good as it gets.

By Santiago R R

Nov 3, 2020

Amazing intro to Google Sheets/Excel. I took this after doing the Investment Management Specialization from UGeneva, and I wish I took it earlier because it really would have helped me with the Excel work.

Really recommend it to anyone.

By Anthony S B

Aug 5, 2020

A great project for starters who wants to use Google Sheets to analyze stock returns based on Sharpe and Sortino ratios. Instructor Bekhruzbek Ochilov allows hands-on practice before moving on in his lecture.

By Oscar F

Jun 25, 2021

Muy bueno para familiarizarse con la construcción de los Ratios de Sharpe y Sortino. Es necesario complementar con información externa sobre la tasa libre de riesgo. Bastante práctico el curso. Recomendado.

By Camila d O M

Aug 23, 2020

The instructor explained a complex subject in a very simple and objective way, with real examples and the possibility to apply in others studies (taking the Sheets used for the course as model).

By Venkatesh P

Jul 25, 2020

It is a simple and easy course to understand and compare stock returns based on Sharpe and Sortino ratios. Very helpful for someone trying to understand the basics of stocks!

By Abhinav N

Jul 15, 2020

Amazing instructor and the teaching is done without any assumptions of the student having prior knowledge, implying every detail required to understand a topic is covered.

By Rathinaprabhu G

Aug 10, 2020

It was an wonderful experience and the only problem is with the desktop provided and I hope coursera will take care of it in future

By Shradheya K

Jul 31, 2020

This Course is good for Beginners and it really helps in kick starting your interest in Finance and Quantitative Analysis .

By Nihar S

May 10, 2020

Foundation project for Risk and Portfolio Management, also try Markowitz project on Coursera if you want to grow.

By ARANYA A I 2 B

Aug 15, 2020

Basic concepts explained very simply with the help of Excel. Would recommend for anyone interested in finance!

By DARSHAN C

Oct 14, 2020

Very interesting course for beginners who wants the carreer in finance and investment field

By Roberto T V A

Jun 30, 2020

It was easy to learning and understanding the basic concepts about compare stock returns

By Tom S

Dec 4, 2020

Great course, the instructor is very clear and does not rush with explanations.

By Ritik K

Jul 8, 2020

A Good Course to learn how to calculate Sharpe and Sortino Ratio using Excel.

By Rajvardhan S K

Jul 26, 2020

This is my first time using the Rhyme software. I was a great experience.

By satheeshkumar r

Aug 1, 2020

Good to Know about the Methods and Techniques behind the Stock Markets.

By VENKATESH

May 27, 2020

Very good course with opportunity to learn the stock analysis basics

By Gonzalo P P

Jan 16, 2021

A nice on hands project in the financial and market risk basics.

By VINAYAK M

Jul 18, 2020

Amazing Course , Nice

