SS
Sep 28, 2020
Exciting way to implement & combine - Music and Python coding. Got a very good exposure on using Earsketch. Many thanks to the Guide for giving a good explanation about things and how to use it.
MA
Sep 2, 2020
By Ivan Z•
Jun 21, 2020
This course does little more than teach you the user interface of Earsketch - most of which is basic computer knowledge that you most likely already have, since you managed to find your way to this page.
It's fine if you want an easy-to-follow videoguide instead of reading a manual yourself (bearing in mind that you only learn to use a couple of pre-defined functions), but I expected a more profound look into the inner workings of Python or some insights into music theory as related to scripting, and got none of that.
Presentation could use more work, too. The course is a strict "repeat after me" exercise, but the instructor doesn't explain how functions work, why they are written the way they are, which available music sounds harmonize with each other, and in what way Python is helpful in all this. Earsketch as a whole feels more like a gimmick than a useful tool at this point.
By Hannah•
Apr 30, 2020
The instructor provided a clear and concise tutorial on how to script python code in EarSketch to create one music composition. It was a quick way to learn how to use EarSketch. However, all of the information provided in this course is available in the EarSketch free online tool. Seems a bit silly to pay for a course here when all the info is available inside the EarSketch program.
By Aditya D•
Jun 3, 2020
Bit too easy for me. Could have explored earsketch on my own. Neverthless thanks for introducing me to earsketch!
By Karthika A W•
Apr 28, 2020
Very poor course. No content. Waste of time,
By Bensen A•
Nov 4, 2020
This is clearly the BEST of all Coursera 'Project' Courses I have done so far! Stacey's explanation is Perfect: easy to understand, crisp and concise and includes the required components. I love both Music and Python, and this Earsketch is extremely useful. It makes coding so Fun and instantly Fulfilling. I wish I could give more than 5 stars! Great Job, Stacey!
By Federico J•
Jun 16, 2020
It was a nice course (guided project). One that's totally worth your time spent.
By Bhavesh L•
May 13, 2020
Its a rather short and very easy course. Honestly, it isn't difficult at all. You don't need to follow this course to understand EarSketch. Although for absolute beginners with no coding experience this may be useful as a foundation.
By Prajwal•
Jun 28, 2021
It has very limited knowledge and the student's interface was different from the tutor's interface
By Johannes d W•
Jan 4, 2021
Earsketch is fun, but for an introduction into Python it is too limited for my taste.
By vivek s•
Sep 7, 2020
This wasn't the course for me.
By CMdecarli•
May 14, 2021
By Amitesh S B•
Apr 30, 2021
Very short content. Could have covered more concepts as there are more api available to go through and more project ideas to develop
By Oleh K•
Sep 15, 2020
There is no sound from my section of workspace, though i can hear instructor clearly :(
By Akshat S•
Jul 10, 2020
I wasn't able to play my composition on the cloud Desktop
By Marc T•
Jun 7, 2020
weak ...
By MUHAMMAD K U•
Sep 5, 2021
I would say this guided project was awesome but the only thing I face is that the interference of the sites is now changed, I managed to do all stuff that the instructor was doing separately because just interference is changed with some additional tools on the EarSketch website but old interference questions shouldn't be in the quiz. Thanks for such a nice project.
By Mustafa A•
Sep 3, 2020
By SRIDHAR S•
Sep 28, 2020
By Mirella A S•
Jul 11, 2021
It is a great project for beginners in programming. It explains in a simple and practical way the elementary concepts, contextualizing in a light way through the music. I recommend!
By Ferenc L•
Sep 3, 2020
The content was interesting, I enjoyed it. There was little information provided.
By Stewart K S•
Aug 31, 2021
Good Course and thanks to EarSketch for the Cloud Workspace with the tool
By Patricia J•
Sep 5, 2021
difficult at the start, but with persistence, it became a little easier.
By Anshula S•
Jun 29, 2021
It was a liittle short and good project to implement further.
By Amrita P•
Sep 16, 2020
Easy and understandable.Also very helpful for beginners
By K . S N•
Jul 4, 2021
Was fun,interesting and an amazing project work :) .