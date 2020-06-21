Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Compose and Program Music in Python using Earsketch by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
396 ratings
90 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this course, you will create a basic composition using the Python programming language in Earsketch. You will learn basic Python functions in order to create a basic music composition. Learning basic Python functions will allow you to develop your skills in programming and diversify your knowledge of various programming languages. Python has become increasingly popular in computer science; knowledge of Python is highly desired in the computer science industry....

Top reviews

SS

Sep 28, 2020

Exciting way to implement & combine - Music and Python coding. Got a very good exposure on using Earsketch. Many thanks to the Guide for giving a good explanation about things and how to use it.

MA

Sep 2, 2020

Make Social Media pages Like FaceBook , Instagram , Twitter that we invite more Friends for like ur page and Grow Up. 👍👍👍❤️💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺💜💖🌹🍃💞💝🌱🌷💐💕🌿🌱💓\n\nYouTube : https://bit.ly/2PBEung

By Ivan Z

Jun 21, 2020

This course does little more than teach you the user interface of Earsketch - most of which is basic computer knowledge that you most likely already have, since you managed to find your way to this page.

It's fine if you want an easy-to-follow videoguide instead of reading a manual yourself (bearing in mind that you only learn to use a couple of pre-defined functions), but I expected a more profound look into the inner workings of Python or some insights into music theory as related to scripting, and got none of that.

Presentation could use more work, too. The course is a strict "repeat after me" exercise, but the instructor doesn't explain how functions work, why they are written the way they are, which available music sounds harmonize with each other, and in what way Python is helpful in all this. Earsketch as a whole feels more like a gimmick than a useful tool at this point.

By Hannah

Apr 30, 2020

The instructor provided a clear and concise tutorial on how to script python code in EarSketch to create one music composition. It was a quick way to learn how to use EarSketch. However, all of the information provided in this course is available in the EarSketch free online tool. Seems a bit silly to pay for a course here when all the info is available inside the EarSketch program.

By Aditya D

Jun 3, 2020

Bit too easy for me. Could have explored earsketch on my own. Neverthless thanks for introducing me to earsketch!

By Karthika A W

Apr 28, 2020

Very poor course. No content. Waste of time,

By Bensen A

Nov 4, 2020

This is clearly the BEST of all Coursera 'Project' Courses I have done so far! Stacey's explanation is Perfect: easy to understand, crisp and concise and includes the required components. I love both Music and Python, and this Earsketch is extremely useful. It makes coding so Fun and instantly Fulfilling. I wish I could give more than 5 stars! Great Job, Stacey!

By Federico J

Jun 16, 2020

It was a nice course (guided project). One that's totally worth your time spent.

By Bhavesh L

May 13, 2020

Its a rather short and very easy course. Honestly, it isn't difficult at all. You don't need to follow this course to understand EarSketch. Although for absolute beginners with no coding experience this may be useful as a foundation.

By Prajwal

Jun 28, 2021

It has very limited knowledge and the student's interface was different from the tutor's interface

By Johannes d W

Jan 4, 2021

Earsketch is fun, but for an introduction into Python it is too limited for my taste.

By vivek s

Sep 7, 2020

This wasn't the course for me.

By CMdecarli

May 14, 2021

-

By Amitesh S B

Apr 30, 2021

Very short content. Could have covered more concepts as there are more api available to go through and more project ideas to develop

By Oleh K

Sep 15, 2020

There is no sound from my section of workspace, though i can hear instructor clearly :(

By Akshat S

Jul 10, 2020

I wasn't able to play my composition on the cloud Desktop

By Marc T

Jun 7, 2020

weak ...

By MUHAMMAD K U

Sep 5, 2021

I would say this guided project was awesome but the only thing I face is that the interference of the sites is now changed, I managed to do all stuff that the instructor was doing separately because just interference is changed with some additional tools on the EarSketch website but old interference questions shouldn't be in the quiz. Thanks for such a nice project.

By Mustafa A

Sep 3, 2020

By SRIDHAR S

Sep 28, 2020

By Mirella A S

Jul 11, 2021

It is a great project for beginners in programming. It explains in a simple and practical way the elementary concepts, contextualizing in a light way through the music. I recommend!

By Ferenc L

Sep 3, 2020

The content was interesting, I enjoyed it. There was little information provided.

By Stewart K S

Aug 31, 2021

Good Course and thanks to EarSketch for the Cloud Workspace with the tool

By Patricia J

Sep 5, 2021

difficult at the start, but with persistence, it became a little easier.

By Anshula S

Jun 29, 2021

It was a liittle short and good project to implement further.

By Amrita P

Sep 16, 2020

Easy and understandable.Also very helpful for beginners

By K . S N

Jul 4, 2021

W​as fun,interesting and an amazing project work :) .

