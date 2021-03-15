Learner Reviews & Feedback for Concepts in SQL by Coursera Project Network
4.2
stars
10 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn a number of different concepts with SQL programming. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge of SQL to the next level by incorporating different concepts into your queries. Thus, you will be able to develop more complex code and be able to solve more difficult problems. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind a variety of concepts in SQL such as views, triggers and events. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating SQL concepts based on a database. You will gain an understanding of these concepts from the in-depth examples provided....
Top reviews
By James S
•
Mar 15, 2021
Excellent - great use of virtual machine to give easy access to database technology, and good pace from the instructor