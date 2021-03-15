Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Concepts in SQL by Coursera Project Network

4.2
stars
10 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn a number of different concepts with SQL programming. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge of SQL to the next level by incorporating different concepts into your queries. Thus, you will be able to develop more complex code and be able to solve more difficult problems. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind a variety of concepts in SQL such as views, triggers and events. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating SQL concepts based on a database. You will gain an understanding of these concepts from the in-depth examples provided....

By James S

Mar 15, 2021

Excellent - great use of virtual machine to give easy access to database technology, and good pace from the instructor

By Malgorzata P

Jun 10, 2021

Very good to grasp the basic of SQL :)

By Amey P

Jan 22, 2022

Good

