Learner Reviews & Feedback for Conditional Formatting, Tables and Charts in Microsoft Excel by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
12 ratings
2 reviews
About the Course
In this project, you will learn how to analyze data and identify trends using a variety of tools in Microsoft Excel. Conditional formatting and charts are two tools that focus on highlighting and representing data in a visual form. With conditional formatting, you can define rules to highlight cells using a range of color scales and icons and to help you analyze data and identify trends or outliers. You will then use PivotTables to create summaries of the data that focuses on specific relationships which you will represent as a line chart and column chart. Both conditional formatting and charts are two useful ways of visually analyzing data and exploring trends....
Top reviews
By Catherine R M
Mar 30, 2022
Great Course to understand conditional formatting in depth
By Jose S
Jan 5, 2022
Good course but it is to someone who has no knowledge on how to create pivot tables and charts at all. I thought I would learn a bit more than only creating those 2.