About the Course
This Guided Project “Configure Routing in Azure IoT Hub” is for anyone who wants to learn to configure routing in Azure IoT Hub. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an Azure free account. You will also learn to build an IoT hub in the Azure cloud, register an IoT device within the IoT hub, send telemetry data from a raspberry pi web simulator to the iot hub and we will also learn to configure message routing that enables sending telemetry data from IoT Hub to custom endpoints and to store the data we will route the messages to the storage account in Azure. This project will be helpful for anyone who is interested in the internet of things, especially those who want to learn how to connect sensors and send telemetry data to the cloud. We’ll be using a free tier of Azure cloud services.
Requirements: It is recommended if you have some basic knowledge on working with Azure.
A credit / Debit card will be required to create a free Azure account....