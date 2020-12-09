By Алибек Е•
Dec 9, 2020
спасибо за предоставленую возможност обучаться на ваших курсах
By Zachary L•
Mar 27, 2021
Instructor kept stumbling over his words in one section and it should have been edited better. It made the section rather confusing and unfortunately that portion makes up a decent part of the graded activity.
By Les G•
Apr 21, 2021
Monammed gave strong instructions, good communication.
By ECYT•
Dec 29, 2021
Very clear and practical!
By Priyanka A•
Dec 16, 2021
very knowledgable
By Ian S•
Oct 6, 2021
This is an easy to understand and easy to follow introductory class for the brand new student.
By Marian D C•
Dec 16, 2020
Could be improved. I cannot find the other required Packet Tracer File.
Also, the recording could be better! And thank you for this lesson! I wasn't able to finish but I tried to understand and put intuition upon the Quizes.
(I found a bug in this form. When you click the Review form, click backspace and it will switch to vertical text alignment)