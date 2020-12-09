Chevron Left
Welcome to the CCNA 1.2 guided-project, this project is a part of a series of guided projects that help learners gain the necessary hands-on skill to tackle the CCNA certification exam. By the end of this 2-hours guided project, you will understand the basics of IP addresses, configure them on different network devices, and test end-to-end connectivity between these devices. You will also configure virtual interfaces and manage configuration on Cisco devices....

By Алибек Е

Dec 9, 2020

спасибо за предоставленую возможност обучаться на ваших курсах

By Zachary L

Mar 27, 2021

Instructor kept stumbling over his words in one section and it should have been edited better. It made the section rather confusing and unfortunately that portion makes up a decent part of the graded activity.

By Les G

Apr 21, 2021

Monammed gave strong instructions, good communication.

By ECYT

Dec 29, 2021

Very clear and practical!

By Priyanka A

Dec 16, 2021

very knowledgable

By Ian S

Oct 6, 2021

This is an easy to understand and easy to follow introductory class for the brand new student.

By Marian D C

Dec 16, 2020

Could be improved. I cannot find the other required Packet Tracer File.

Also, the recording could be better! And thank you for this lesson! I wasn't able to finish but I tried to understand and put intuition upon the Quizes.

(I found a bug in this form. When you click the Review form, click backspace and it will switch to vertical text alignment)

