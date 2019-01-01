Learner Reviews & Feedback for Continuous Delivery and Managing Builds with Azure DevOps by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project is for IT professionals who want to raise the quality of their software products to a higher level by totally automating their software applications' build, test and packaging processes. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Azure DevOps Services to safely store your applications' code in a source control and how to set up build pipelines and branch policies to automate packaging of your products and preparing them for deployment.
Since this project uses Azure DevOps Services, you will need access to an Azure DevOps account. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for one.
If you are ready to start automating your applications' lifecycle management process, then this project is for you! Let’s get started!...