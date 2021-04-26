Learner Reviews & Feedback for C++ Data Structures in the STL by Coursera Project Network
In this project you will read weather data from a file and populate a C++ Vector with the file data. The data is then uniquified in a Set data structure and stored in a Map for accessing data by year.
C++'s standard template library or STL contains data structures or containers that are built for efficiency. They are used to store and retrieve data in various formats. A list such as a Vector can be used in place of an array to contain data where the size cannot be determined ahead of time. A List is like a Vector, except elements can be more quickly added and deleted from it, since no shifting needs to occur. A Map is used to quickly look up a value based on a key rather than a numerical index, for example, to look up a phone number based on a key containing a person's name. A Set may be used to remove duplicates from a list, simply by assigning the data to it.
By Dan J
Apr 26, 2021
The instructor is good but the online IDE tool is poor , slow in response and even stops me from using it any more as the last session was too long. Any how , Thanks! hope this tool can be improved.
By Colin B
Jul 1, 2021
The material is ok but the tool provided is extremely irritating to work with. It would randomly and frequently collapse the panel I was trying to work in. I would almost certainly have given up on a longer project.