Learner Reviews & Feedback for Crash Course on Interactive Data Visualization with Plotly by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this hands-on project, we will understand the fundamentals of interactive data visualization using Plolty Express. Plotly Express is a powerful Python package that empowers anyone to create, manipulate and render graphical figures with very few lines of code. Plotly Express is the recommended entry-point into the plotly package. We will leverage Plotly Express to generate interactive single Line plots, multiple line plots, histograms, pie charts, scatterplots, bubble charts, and bar charts.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Crash Course on Interactive Data Visualization with Plotly
By Pamela P
•
Sep 13, 2021
Great interactive project that is beginner-friendly and insightful. Datasets are also very interesting.