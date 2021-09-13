Chevron Left
About the Course

In this hands-on project, we will understand the fundamentals of interactive data visualization using Plolty Express. Plotly Express is a powerful Python package that empowers anyone to create, manipulate and render graphical figures with very few lines of code. Plotly Express is the recommended entry-point into the plotly package. We will leverage Plotly Express to generate interactive single Line plots, multiple line plots, histograms, pie charts, scatterplots, bubble charts, and bar charts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Pamela P

Sep 13, 2021

Great interactive project that is beginner-friendly and insightful. Datasets are also very interesting.

