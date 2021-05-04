Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Budget with Google Sheets by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
211 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to build a basic budget using Google Sheets. You will use a template to add, delete, edit, and format a budget to meet the needs of your personal or professional goals. You will be able to read the summary tab, share the budget, and create permissions for others to access, format the charts, and use conditional formatting. You will also be able to take the Google Sheets Budget and put it into presentable files. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By RAVI P

May 4, 2021

This Guided Project helped me in understanding Google Sheets, After completing this project my understanding in Google Sheets is increased, Thanks for Coursera and the Instructor of this Guided Project.

By Milessa D F

May 20, 2021

They teach us how to analyze and understand each questions, and that was a challenging but enjoyable to do. I highly recommend this to other student who didn't know or first time to do a Budget with Google Sheets

By Ralish R

Sep 10, 2020

I love the instructor's way of teaching. It was smooth and so easy to understand. Thanks a lot Mrs. Jamie.

By Jonathan D M

Aug 9, 2020

This is the PERFECT place to start for beginners in Google Sheets. The basics are explained very well!

By Bensen A

Nov 27, 2020

Simple and Easy-to-Follow Explanations. Excellent Work by the Instructor. All-in-all a Great Course.

By Zaeem H

Aug 16, 2020

Excellent course. Well explained and instructed. My appreciation for the instructor

By Muhammad U K

Jul 30, 2020

Excellent if you do not have any knowledge of MS Excel. Good if you know MS Excel

By Brian M G C

Jul 29, 2020

It helps me to calculate my expense without memorizing any formulas. Thanks

By Elvis J G

Oct 8, 2020

The instructor did a great job in teaching the guided project. Kudos!

By Anuj K

Sep 2, 2020

Good foundational on google sheets and how to create a simple budget

By KARTHIK S

Feb 6, 2021

Good we can learn all the things functioning about google shhet

By Banjo C

Apr 3, 2022

course is very good and help explain the use of google sheet

By Andrei V

Apr 25, 2021

Easy enough to navigate with useful insights and methods.

By SHIJU

Jan 18, 2022

Good basic course for better understanding

By MARIA S S

Apr 17, 2021

Exactly what is described. Quick and easy.

By Kanthi S S

Jul 27, 2020

Great Course! Simple and informative1 <3

By Mason B

Oct 2, 2021

Helpful and straight forward

By Bindu V S

Aug 6, 2020

good course. Informative

By ELSHERE A E B

Sep 4, 2020

Good course! I LOVE IT

By Eunice M F

Apr 8, 2021

Thank you very much.

By Clarice R

Oct 24, 2021

Very educational.

By devivaraprasad k

Sep 16, 2020

interested topic

By Dino B S

Oct 30, 2020

very helpful!

By Bavinaya M

Jul 23, 2020

Well framed

By Amelia S

Nov 13, 2020

chalenging

