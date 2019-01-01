Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Mockup in Figma by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project “Create a Mockup in Figma” is for anyone who wants to learn to create their own mockup items. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create t-shirt mockups on Figma. You will also learn to create a hair oil bottle mockup for a cosmetic business using the artboard studio mockup plugin. You will also learn to integrate third-party plugins (Artboard studio mockup and removebg) on Figma. To achieve this, we will work through :
Task 1 : Introduction and creating an account on Figma
Task 2 : Exploring Figma’s interface
Task 3 : Creating a men’s t-shirt mockup on Figma
Task 4 : Integrating artboard studio mockup plugin on Figma
Task 5 : Importing a hair oil bottle mockup from the artboard studio plugin
Task 6 : Adding designs to the hair oil bottle mockup
This project is unique because it’s helpful for an individual who wants to design his/her own clothing mockups and is also helpful for small business owners who want to scale their businesses. This course is beginner-friendly, so you don’t need to have any experience before. Let's get started!...