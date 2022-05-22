Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Product Design Brainstorming with Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a product design brainstorming with Miro as an online collaborative interactive tool, using different whiteboard and team work techniques and models such as brainwriting and SCAMPERS, utilize user personas and action based approaches in order to design and finally streamline ideas into an action plan with a timeline workflow.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
By Husnain Y
•
May 22, 2022
I enjoy this session and this helps me to improve my skills