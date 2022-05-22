Chevron Left
Back to Create a Product Design Brainstorming with Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Product Design Brainstorming with Miro by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
20 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a product design brainstorming with Miro as an online collaborative interactive tool, using different whiteboard and team work techniques and models such as brainwriting and SCAMPERS, utilize user personas and action based approaches in order to design and finally streamline ideas into an action plan with a timeline workflow. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Create a Product Design Brainstorming with Miro

By Husnain Y

May 22, 2022

I enjoy this session and this helps me to improve my skills

By Makinwa M

Oct 15, 2021

V​ery helpful

By Nur N B U

Aug 10, 2021

cccc

By Tanvi S

Jul 9, 2021

Beautifully explained

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder