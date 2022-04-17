Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a services customer satisfaction process by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
21 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to map your customer interactions, align marketing and service opportunities, design a process for achieving and measuring customer satisfaction. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Akshith k

Apr 17, 2022

good

