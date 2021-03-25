By Zainab B•
Mar 25, 2021
Love this course. Couldn't be more simpler than this. Instructor was great.
By Ma. T M L•
Feb 20, 2021
it made me review more on project timelines
By Fathima A•
Oct 30, 2021
Nice couse and skills to learn
By Hengkie W•
Sep 11, 2021
Simple, accurate and useful
By Bindu V S•
Oct 16, 2020
Good experience and learning
By Luthfi F I•
Oct 1, 2020
Thank you for the lessons!
By T D•
Nov 3, 2021
Very simple and concise
By Sahani C•
May 29, 2021
Easy to understand!
By Mary A C•
Dec 21, 2020
Than you so much^_^
By KARMA T•
Oct 24, 2020
informative
By Yuriza A•
Mar 21, 2022
Sangat mudah dimengerti
By Sam'un M•
Sep 29, 2020
Very good
By PERNITES, J•
Apr 12, 2022
Something off with the quiz. The item number 2 somehow confusing and didn't jive with the discussion
By RoS*r•
Dec 1, 2020
I really progressed throughout this course.
By VIBHUTI M•
Nov 25, 2021
Good for beginners.
By Kleider S V G•
Mar 1, 2022
Good course.
By Victoria N•
Dec 16, 2021
The course and instructor worked out well however there are two points in the instructions that are not accurate on the screen share in Rhyme. Under section 4 at the 2:52 mark, when going under 'File' to format the project into Presentation, the only option available were a spreadsheet icon, no other icons were visible like the instructor's view and at the 3:35 mark, once you click out of the 'enable paste', the Paste Table does not appear. I was only able to make it appear through CTRL+V (right click paste from my mouse did not show the Paste Table). Both of these items made it confusing to find.
By Claire M F R•
Sep 28, 2021
Fine starter course when you're short on time or are not ready to commit to a multi-session course.
By Camelia A•
Aug 25, 2021
Too basic with not enough explanation of the logic of why we do what we do.
By mandy k•
Jan 12, 2022
The scenario is unrealistic and the quiz questions are unhelpful in testing the actual skills taught.