4.6
stars
88 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to create a simple Project Timeline using Google Sheets. You will have a better understanding of how to use this tool to help track and present project schedules. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Zainab B

Mar 25, 2021

Love this course. Couldn't be more simpler than this. Instructor was great.

By Ma. T M L

Feb 20, 2021

it made me review more on project timelines

By Fathima A

Oct 30, 2021

Nice couse and skills to learn

By Hengkie W

Sep 11, 2021

S​imple, accurate and useful

By Bindu V S

Oct 16, 2020

Good experience and learning

By Luthfi F I

Oct 1, 2020

Thank you for the lessons!

By T D

Nov 3, 2021

Very simple and concise

By Sahani C

May 29, 2021

Easy to understand!

By Mary A C

Dec 21, 2020

Than you so much^_^

By KARMA T

Oct 24, 2020

informative

By Yuriza A

Mar 21, 2022

Sangat mudah dimengerti

By Sam'un M

Sep 29, 2020

Very good

By PERNITES, J

Apr 12, 2022

Something off with the quiz. The item number 2 somehow confusing and didn't jive with the discussion

By RoS*r

Dec 1, 2020

I really progressed throughout this course.

By VIBHUTI M

Nov 25, 2021

Good for beginners.

By Kleider S V G

Mar 1, 2022

Good course.

By Victoria N

Dec 16, 2021

The course and instructor worked out well however there are two points in the instructions that are not accurate on the screen share in Rhyme. Under section 4 at the 2:52 mark, when going under 'File' to format the project into Presentation, the only option available were a spreadsheet icon, no other icons were visible like the instructor's view and at the 3:35 mark, once you click out of the 'enable paste', the Paste Table does not appear. I was only able to make it appear through CTRL+V (right click paste from my mouse did not show the Paste Table). Both of these items made it confusing to find.

By Claire M F R

Sep 28, 2021

Fine starter course when you're short on time or are not ready to commit to a multi-session course.

By Camelia A

Aug 25, 2021

Too basic with not enough explanation of the logic of why we do what we do.

By mandy k

Jan 12, 2022

The scenario is unrealistic and the quiz questions are unhelpful in testing the actual skills taught.

