Chevron Left
Back to Create a value proposition canvas in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a value proposition canvas in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2 hours long project you will create a business value proposition canvas in Miro, categorizing business products, services and features by company pillars, mapping customer gains, pains and tasks with product, adding a competitor comparison and finally exporting slides, PDF and images. You will use frames, sticky notes, shapes and colors, and explore business concepts to create a value proposition team work....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder