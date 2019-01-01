Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a value proposition canvas in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2 hours long project you will create a business value proposition canvas in Miro, categorizing business products, services and features by company pillars, mapping customer gains, pains and tasks with product, adding a competitor comparison and finally exporting slides, PDF and images. You will use frames, sticky notes, shapes and colors, and explore business concepts to create a value proposition team work....