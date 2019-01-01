Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a website with MailChimp by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2.5 hours project you will create a complete website using MailChimp Website builder. You will create a website structure starting from the business goals, organize calls-to-action, create pages, arrange page sections, edit image and text content, connect content with links, preview for desktop and mobile, finally publish online. You will have the opportunity to create a website for your portfolio with full hands-on practice activities....