Chevron Left
Back to Create an A/B web page marketing test with Google Optimize

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an A/B web page marketing test with Google Optimize by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
51 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an A/B web page marketing test with Google Optimize and Google Analytics, personalizing weight option, goals, targeting, activation, and using a sample Google Sites to practice. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RB

Mar 31, 2021

Very well explained and conducted by the instructor...its a very nice way to learn

MU

May 25, 2022

This was a good course, very beginner friendly course.

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Create an A/B web page marketing test with Google Optimize

By Emilio S L

Jul 7, 2021

Good hands on project. It covers simple google site creation, google analytics integration, google optimize integration and optimize a/b testing.

By René A O B

Apr 1, 2021

Very well explained and conducted by the instructor...its a very nice way to learn

By Naren B

Dec 13, 2021

Good and practical contents with thoughtful organized instructions

By Muhammad U

May 26, 2022

This was a good course, very beginner friendly course.

By Saad A

Mar 27, 2021

I really enjoy this course, with practical.

By Ahmed M H

May 14, 2021

Great very helpful

By Sakib R

Jul 7, 2021

Great Course

By Mindaugas B

Nov 24, 2021

Very basic intro to Google Optimize. Should be fairly simple to follow even to the beginners.

By ŞERİF B

Jan 25, 2022

-

By Farah G

Nov 3, 2021

T​he split screen made the workspace on the left side unreadable (no control over zoom level.) Couldn't complete this project.

By Fatma D S

Feb 24, 2022

This course tried to steal Google account. I don't trust this course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder