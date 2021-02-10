ZM
Jan 23, 2021
It was great course with a great instructor. Detailed explanation and practicing slenium testing. Thanks to everybody who made the opportunity for me to take this course.
UM
Feb 3, 2022
Very informative session with easy undersating of basic concepts by Instructor.
By Комаров В М•
Feb 10, 2021
The project doesn't have the correct version of the chrome driver. So an exception is always thrown in Eclipse IDE.
By Alexa B•
Aug 10, 2020
The course itself (or project) is actually pretty cool and lets you understand more about automation in tests. But the platform is horrible. It's slow, hard to view the local machine and video at the same time, and also very buggy.
By Walailak P•
Jul 14, 2020
awesome instructor! clearly explanation and teaching for step by step
This project is very useful for me.
greate for learner who havn't create automated script before.
Please release other project network about automated test, the topic is barely found in Courser project network. so I am waiting to learn with you again.
By Ziya M•
Jan 24, 2021
By Ushmaben M•
Feb 4, 2022
By Deepak K•
Aug 12, 2021
Well designed course for learning the basics of the Selenium WebDriver
By Madhur A•
Jul 22, 2020
very good project to understand the very basics of selenium with java
By Habib A M B•
Nov 24, 2020
i like it , directly tells you what to do to start testing today!!!
By Ritika s•
Jul 22, 2020
A good course for beginners to understand the basic of selenium.
By Vaishnavi p•
Oct 27, 2020
excellent course for gain knowledge for start your career path
By JavierS•
Oct 6, 2020
Great introduction to learn Selenium using Java & Eclipse!
By Reina M I•
Nov 2, 2020
Very clear and detailed explanation by the instructor.
By Mert K•
May 5, 2021
It was very useful course. Thank youu!!
By Beus•
Mar 13, 2022
Great experience work on this project.
By Jim M•
Nov 5, 2020
Very good course for creating scripts
By Ketan S P•
Aug 28, 2020
Very Good curse ever seen
By Hemanth A P•
Feb 16, 2022
very good and help full
By Mauricio M•
Aug 31, 2021
Bueno! y repido
By Priya T•
Apr 26, 2021
Excellent Cousre
By Dilan n•
Apr 9, 2021
good course.
By Aditi R•
Apr 23, 2022
Excellent
By Mphonyane M•
Jul 6, 2021
loved it!
By Tanzeb S•
May 2, 2021
By Naga J N•
May 2, 2022
good
By Vinay T B•
Jul 17, 2020
very basic and easy to get it...didn't take much time!!!!