Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Your First Automation Script Using Selenium and Java by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
201 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

“Selenium automates browsers, that’s it. What you do with that power is up to you.” Selenium is the most widely used UI automation tool to test web applications. By the end of this one-hour project-based course, you will learn the basics of the selenium automation testing tool. Through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts like using the Eclipse IDE, creating a new project, hands-on with commonly used selenium commands, interacting with common elements of a web application like textbox, radio buttons, normal buttons....

Top reviews

ZM

Jan 23, 2021

It was great course with a great instructor. Detailed explanation and practicing slenium testing. Thanks to everybody who made the opportunity for me to take this course.

UM

Feb 3, 2022

Very informative session with easy undersating of basic concepts by Instructor.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Create Your First Automation Script Using Selenium and Java

By Комаров В М

Feb 10, 2021

The project doesn't have the correct version of the chrome driver. So an exception is always thrown in Eclipse IDE.

By Alexa B

Aug 10, 2020

The course itself (or project) is actually pretty cool and lets you understand more about automation in tests. But the platform is horrible. It's slow, hard to view the local machine and video at the same time, and also very buggy.

By Walailak P

Jul 14, 2020

awesome instructor! clearly explanation and teaching for step by step

This project is very useful for me.

greate for learner who havn't create automated script before.

Please release other project network about automated test, the topic is barely found in Courser project network. so I am waiting to learn with you again.

By Deepak K

Aug 12, 2021

Well designed course for learning the basics of the Selenium WebDriver

By Madhur A

Jul 22, 2020

very good project to understand the very basics of selenium with java

By Habib A M B

Nov 24, 2020

i like it , directly tells you what to do to start testing today!!!

By Ritika s

Jul 22, 2020

A good course for beginners to understand the basic of selenium.

By Vaishnavi p

Oct 27, 2020

excellent course for gain knowledge for start your career path

By JavierS

Oct 6, 2020

Great introduction to learn Selenium using Java & Eclipse!

By Reina M I

Nov 2, 2020

Very clear and detailed explanation by the instructor.

By Mert K

May 5, 2021

It was very useful course. Thank youu!!

By Beus

Mar 13, 2022

Great experience work on this project.

By Jim M

Nov 5, 2020

Very good course for creating scripts

By Ketan S P

Aug 28, 2020

Very Good curse ever seen

By Hemanth A P

Feb 16, 2022

very good and help full

By Mauricio M

Aug 31, 2021

B​ueno! y repido

By Priya T

Apr 26, 2021

Excellent Cousre

By Dilan n

Apr 9, 2021

good course.

By Aditi R

Apr 23, 2022

Excellent

By Mphonyane M

Jul 6, 2021

loved it!

By Tanzeb S

May 2, 2021

dffdfd

By Naga J N

May 2, 2022

good

By Vinay T B

Jul 17, 2020

very basic and easy to get it...didn't take much time!!!!

