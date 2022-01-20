Chevron Left
In this project, you will learn how to create charts in Microsoft Excel to analyze sales data of a sample company. You will learn how to create PivotTables to assess different aspects of the sales information, and represent the information from the tables as line, bar, and pie charts. When creating the charts, you will learn how to format them so they are easily interpreted and you will then assemble the charts in a dashboard to provide a global picture of the sales data....

HA

Apr 9, 2022

The instructor of this project is so knowlegable and great!

FS

Apr 4, 2022

This is a great way to start learning about pivot table

By Mayank R

Jan 19, 2022

Nice course, clearing all the fundamentals of Dashboards. I was hoping more such courses by Instructor to be released on Coursera.

"Power-Packed Investment"

By HARSH A

Apr 10, 2022

By Fadilla S

Apr 5, 2022

By Catherine R M

Mar 24, 2022

Great Instructor, Great Learning Course Materials.

By José Á G S

May 29, 2022

USEFUL

By M. A

May 28, 2022

Can't find the files to upload

