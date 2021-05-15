Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create C# App Inheritance, Composition, and Aggregation by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will create an application that uses the C# List data structure and the C# Linq to process a collection of Employees in a file.
Linq, when used with the List data structure, allows the programmer to compare and perform computations on objects without the need to access attributes directly. It simplifies the process of iterating through a list and obtaining data from user-defined objects.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create C# App Inheritance, Composition, and Aggregation