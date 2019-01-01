Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Customer Service Survey in Microsoft Forms by Coursera Project Network
Customer service surveys are often used by businesses to gain insights into how their customers perceive their business, service, or product. Microsoft Forms is a free online program that offers all of the tools needed to create and disseminate professional, high-quality surveys. Customer Service Surveys can be sent out to an audience in numerous ways, and the responses can be invaluable resources to business owners and managers to make important business decisions.
Learners in this guided project will learn how to prepare for creating a customer service survey by outlining goals and an audience. Then, they will learn how to create all of the basic and advanced question types offered by Microsoft Forms to gather a variety of information from customers. Learners will then discover how to finalize and send the survey, and finally how to interpret the responses they receive....