MS
Jun 12, 2021
is a best one for people who want to know from beginning.It willl give a clear idea of crating one design and using the canvas in good posibile way.
YN
May 19, 2022
A course for complete beginners who want to start working on Canva projects. The course is very detailed and easy to follow.
By Grace E•
Apr 10, 2022
This course made me find out that I have interest and creativity in design at large. Whether product design, graphic design, book design or logo design. This course also helped me to improve my skills and create some projects to add to my portfolio.
By Cesar T C•
Jan 7, 2022
If you want to get new design skills and simply using a free tool, this is a good place to start. After this course, your creativity is the limit, even if you use your new learning to make nice things for you or your family and friends.
By Coral A•
Sep 1, 2020
Great way to work on the project while following the instructions without having to use a second monitor. I like that the video pauses while you are on a different tab so you don't have to remember to pause the video manually.
By Esmeralda F•
Jan 10, 2021
Non only will you learn to create an design your own digital products but you will also undrestand the way that you can protect your original designs, using the watermark you like!
By education t•
Jun 13, 2021
By Ruth F•
Sep 9, 2021
This guided project gave me ideas on what I can do more in Canva, and how I can use it as a medium in starting an online design business.
By Andra C•
Oct 4, 2021
Great course! Straight to the point and very useful in teaching students how to use Canva trough the learning-by-doing method.
By Yamini S N•
May 19, 2022
By Kazeem B A•
May 5, 2022
Every step of the project was easy to replicate and follow. An amazing teacher, clear voice and easy to understand terms.
By Leila M•
Jan 28, 2021
It was very easy to follow and it is the first time when I created something simple and stylish! Thanks for this project!
By ANISA N R•
Mar 6, 2021
I think this project network is fun to be able to put into practice what the instructor teaches. Thank you Coursera.
By Nancy C M M•
Feb 6, 2021
I did not know how to protect my designs, and now I learn how to create beautiful things in canva using watermarks.
By Uno t E•
Nov 10, 2020
One of the easiest project to follow. The instructor was very clear and precise! I would love to study more!
By PHAM V S•
Aug 11, 2021
Love this course! I learnt sth new which support much for my in my current job. Thank you so much Stacey.
By Leontine K•
Jan 30, 2022
teacher uses canva and show step by step what to do . very easy teacher. I will take all her courses
By Soeli F•
May 14, 2022
exellent step-by-step instrtuctions. Thank you for your great work!
Soeli Fortuna
By Arwa R•
Dec 14, 2020
It was perfectly explained and guided. Thanks a lot
Wish to enroll in more of them.
By Mustafa A•
Apr 20, 2021
I learn from this course I make my page on Facebook
www.facebook.com.mysalesways
By Siti N B O•
Oct 26, 2020
Very easy to learn on how to create and design digital products by using Canva.
By Phạm M H•
Sep 5, 2021
I love a piece of valuable information that you have brought to learners.
By Mark A M•
May 30, 2021
It's great! I've earned my first certificate in coursera, thanks to this.
By Annu S•
Jul 30, 2021
thats very intersted way to learning view. thaning you
By LEE, Y•
Oct 24, 2021
This course is explained in a clear and simple way!
By Anne D•
Feb 15, 2021
Basis skills learned - now to go practice! Thanks.
By Martina K•
Sep 2, 2021
fast and simple.. very easy to learn. thank you.