Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create and Design Digital Products using Canva by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
339 ratings
66 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this course, you will create templates for digital products that you can sell in the marketplace using Canva. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and sellable products. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Creating high-quality digital products is the perfect way to showcase your design expertise and build a business without a large investment. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MS

Jun 12, 2021

is a best one for people who want to know from beginning.It willl give a clear idea of crating one design and using the canvas in good posibile way.

YN

May 19, 2022

A course for complete beginners who want to start working on Canva projects. The course is very detailed and easy to follow.

By Grace E

Apr 10, 2022

This course made me find out that I have interest and creativity in design at large. Whether product design, graphic design, book design or logo design. This course also helped me to improve my skills and create some projects to add to my portfolio.

By Cesar T C

Jan 7, 2022

If you want to get new design skills and simply using a free tool, this is a good place to start. After this course, your creativity is the limit, even if you use your new learning to make nice things for you or your family and friends.

By Coral A

Sep 1, 2020

Great way to work on the project while following the instructions without having to use a second monitor. I like that the video pauses while you are on a different tab so you don't have to remember to pause the video manually.

By Esmeralda F

Jan 10, 2021

Non only will you learn to create an design your own digital products but you will also undrestand the way that you can protect your original designs, using the watermark you like!

By education t

Jun 13, 2021

By Ruth F

Sep 9, 2021

This guided project gave me ideas on what I can do more in Canva, and how I can use it as a medium in starting an online design business.

By Andra C

Oct 4, 2021

Great course! Straight to the point and very useful in teaching students how to use Canva trough the learning-by-doing method.

By Yamini S N

May 19, 2022

By Kazeem B A

May 5, 2022

Every step of the project was easy to replicate and follow. An amazing teacher, clear voice and easy to understand terms.

By Leila M

Jan 28, 2021

It was very easy to follow and it is the first time when I created something simple and stylish! Thanks for this project!

By ANISA N R

Mar 6, 2021

I think this project network is fun to be able to put into practice what the instructor teaches. Thank you Coursera.

By Nancy C M M

Feb 6, 2021

I did not know how to protect my designs, and now I learn how to create beautiful things in canva using watermarks.

By Uno t E

Nov 10, 2020

One of the easiest project to follow. The instructor was very clear and precise! I would love to study more!

By PHAM V S

Aug 11, 2021

Love this course! I learnt sth new which support much for my in my current job. Thank you so much Stacey.

By Leontine K

Jan 30, 2022

teacher uses canva and show step by step what to do . very easy teacher. I will take all her courses

By Soeli F

May 14, 2022

e​xellent step-by-step instrtuctions. Thank you for your great work!

S​oeli Fortuna

By Arwa R

Dec 14, 2020

It was perfectly explained and guided. Thanks a lot

Wish to enroll in more of them.

By Mustafa A

Apr 20, 2021

I learn from this course I make my page on Facebook

www.facebook.com.mysalesways

By Siti N B O

Oct 26, 2020

Very easy to learn on how to create and design digital products by using Canva.

By Phạm M H

Sep 5, 2021

I love a piece of valuable information that you have brought to learners.

By Mark A M

May 30, 2021

It's great! I've earned my first certificate in coursera, thanks to this.

By Annu S

Jul 30, 2021

thats very intersted way to learning view. thaning you

By LEE, Y

Oct 24, 2021

T​his course is explained in a clear and simple way!

By Anne D

Feb 15, 2021

Basis skills learned - now to go practice! Thanks.

By Martina K

Sep 2, 2021

fast and simple.. very easy to learn. thank you.

