Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an Email Autoresponder Using Mailchimp by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
36 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

This 2-hour long project-based course teaches you how to create your first automated email using MailChimp. MailChimp makes the whole process of email marketing quite simple and this is a skill in high demand. MailChimp is an email service platform and autoresponder for email marketing. By the end of this project, you will create a automation process that will ensure that people who sign up receive an automated response. Note: If you don't have a MailChimp account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content. I recommend completing these projects prior to taking this course: - https://coursera.org/projects/create-landing-page-using-mailchimp - https://coursera.org/projects/design-email-newsletter-with-mailchimp...
By Châu N

Feb 19, 2021

This project is so easy to understand, and it surely helps a newbie like me.

By Ashraful B A

Dec 6, 2020

Brilliant. Great project.

By April E

Mar 1, 2021

Thank you so much!

By AMELYA N B N A

Jun 22, 2021

good

By José A F C

Aug 3, 2021

In this course, you'll learn basic things about the Mailchimp. I liked it!

By Amit P

May 16, 2021

Thannk you Mr Emmaneul. You are a great instructor!

By Emanuele T

Jan 16, 2021

It well explained, but I believe the 3 courses on Mailchimp could be done together.

By ANTONIO A G F

Apr 5, 2021

el audiO del videO estaba muy mal ya que se escuchaba cOn distOrsiOn y era pOcO audible

By Meridel E

Dec 14, 2021

Thank you! Thank you!

By Chirath B

Nov 20, 2021

Please update your course

