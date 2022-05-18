Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Financial Statement using Microsoft Excel

4.5
stars
22 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to complete a financial statement with Microsoft Excel, composed of a transactions page, profit and loss statement, and balance sheet. You will learn how to enter your business transactions and interpret the data presented in the profit and loss statement. You will also learn about the components of a balance sheet and will have a better understanding of how a financial statement can be used to help track and present financial information for your company....
By SK W A

May 18, 2022

nice course

By Hasler H

May 12, 2022

G​ood

By Sartaj G

May 1, 2022

great

By GLORY O A

Apr 22, 2022

great

By Noah C

Nov 15, 2021

This is my second course from Paula. I like her a lot. She covers considerable amount of material in a short amount of time. I acknowledge this is an intermediate course so it moves quicker than her basic formulas and functions intro. Some of the formulas were a little hard to follow at times. I might suggest a bit more review of the sum ifs formula, for example, or perhaps what the excel formula terms (range and criteria and anchoring) mean. That said, I will continue to take more from her!

By Suraj S R

May 30, 2022

I dont know why but in the beginning it was said I will, get a certificate but I am not able to find it.

