By SK W A•
May 18, 2022
nice course
By Hasler H•
May 12, 2022
Good
By Sartaj G•
May 1, 2022
great
By GLORY O A•
Apr 22, 2022
great
By Noah C•
Nov 15, 2021
This is my second course from Paula. I like her a lot. She covers considerable amount of material in a short amount of time. I acknowledge this is an intermediate course so it moves quicker than her basic formulas and functions intro. Some of the formulas were a little hard to follow at times. I might suggest a bit more review of the sum ifs formula, for example, or perhaps what the excel formula terms (range and criteria and anchoring) mean. That said, I will continue to take more from her!
By Suraj S R•
May 30, 2022
I dont know why but in the beginning it was said I will, get a certificate but I am not able to find it.