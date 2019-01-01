Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a High-Fidelity Prototype with Figma by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1 hour guided project, you will first learn the fundamental principles of high-fidelity prototyping. Then you will learn the basic techniques of using Figma to create a high-fidelity prototype for a pizza restaurant mobile application. High-fidelity prototypes closely resemble the final product and give users and developers a real taste of how the features work. Finally you will learn how to share your work with team members and clients to refine your design with them. Prior knowledge with basic mobile application user interface is recommended.
An account with Figma is required for this project. If you do not already have an account. You can create a free account with Figma. To make your learning experience smoother, please do so prior to starting the project....