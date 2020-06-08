Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a Google Slide that contains an introduction, visuals, linked charts, and a conclusion. You will learn how to create a presentation that is informative and captures an audience's attention. You will also learn how to link charts from Google Sheets into your presentation that will synchronize as data changes. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Huiming H

Dec 20, 2020

It was a very detailed step by step video learning experience. Great training and easy to follow and make your own presentation. I did not get the Google image and Google sheets as it says on the desktop, but it was so easy to insert and create your own data on Google Sheets. I love how the CHART come out. I enjoyed taking this classroom.

By Vikas S B

Sep 1, 2020

It's a definitely great course to learn google slides and it's definitely improve my presentation skills.

By BHYRI P K

Apr 16, 2020

It is easy to learn which can gain more knowledge from these . And we are very thank full course era

By Francis R M J

Jan 29, 2021

This is very learner-friendly guided project.

By Marina V

Jan 10, 2021

very informative and well explained

By Jeanette C

Oct 25, 2020

Wow! This course is very useful!

By Moinul H

May 30, 2020

Really Helpful for the Beginners

By Partheepan

Apr 18, 2020

very useful

By Dr. R M A

Dec 17, 2020

Excellent

By Karen H

Sep 21, 2020

You will love it!

Particularly, if you haven't used Power Point in a while, you will enjoy this compare and refresh. Thanks!

For those with a desire to dive deeper into the details and secret bells and whistles, the instructor is excellent and the Discussion Group is there for you! Take advantage of the Discussion Group as it is an important perk of the course. Enjoy today!

By Kaushiki P

Jul 9, 2020

It was the useful experience to create informative presentation with google slides. instructions were easy to implement as an illustrated video was there. it was beautiful learning experience with coursera

By Bishwash P

May 29, 2020

Its very good introductory and guided training project which will surely add a very good skill in you.

By Rachit A

Aug 17, 2020

It gave an idea of making quick presentations and also focus on purpose of the presentation.

By Catherine G

Oct 21, 2020

Very helpful and easy enough for someone who has never done a slide presentation.

By bhupesa p

Aug 14, 2020

Its very much user friendly to how step wise step create and utilize the options.

By Computer J

Oct 18, 2020

This class made making a presentation, along with adding other data SO easy!!!

By C N R

Apr 27, 2020

This course is very useful for prepare PPT for the class room techig

By Avegail U

Nov 21, 2020

This is definitely a great skill to learn. Thank you, Coursera!

By Ibekwe E C

Jul 3, 2020

Quite practical enough for learning. Totally loved the course!

By MRS. A

May 17, 2020

can suggest how to add audio and video with google slides

By Nicole B

Sep 21, 2020

Great information for an introduction to Google Slides.

By Judith K

Oct 30, 2020

i had fun while doing my own hands on project.. thanks

By Diana F

Apr 22, 2020

Great instruction in the basic use of Google Slides!

By Philip N

Jun 11, 2020

Great for getting started with google slides

