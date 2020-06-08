SS
Jun 7, 2020
The best thing about the instructor, is that she knows exactly how to teach, where to go slow, where to elaborate, and where to do what!
VB
Aug 31, 2020
It's a definitely great course to learn google slides and it's definitely improve my presentation skills.
By Shreya S•
Jun 8, 2020
By Huiming H•
Dec 20, 2020
It was a very detailed step by step video learning experience. Great training and easy to follow and make your own presentation. I did not get the Google image and Google sheets as it says on the desktop, but it was so easy to insert and create your own data on Google Sheets. I love how the CHART come out. I enjoyed taking this classroom.
By Vikas S B•
Sep 1, 2020
By BHYRI P K•
Apr 16, 2020
It is easy to learn which can gain more knowledge from these . And we are very thank full course era
By Francis R M J•
Jan 29, 2021
This is very learner-friendly guided project.
By Marina V•
Jan 10, 2021
very informative and well explained
By Jeanette C•
Oct 25, 2020
Wow! This course is very useful!
By Moinul H•
May 30, 2020
Really Helpful for the Beginners
By Partheepan•
Apr 18, 2020
very useful
By Dr. R M A•
Dec 17, 2020
Excellent
By Karen H•
Sep 21, 2020
You will love it!
Particularly, if you haven't used Power Point in a while, you will enjoy this compare and refresh. Thanks!
For those with a desire to dive deeper into the details and secret bells and whistles, the instructor is excellent and the Discussion Group is there for you! Take advantage of the Discussion Group as it is an important perk of the course. Enjoy today!
By Kaushiki P•
Jul 9, 2020
It was the useful experience to create informative presentation with google slides. instructions were easy to implement as an illustrated video was there. it was beautiful learning experience with coursera
By Bishwash P•
May 29, 2020
Its very good introductory and guided training project which will surely add a very good skill in you.
By Rachit A•
Aug 17, 2020
It gave an idea of making quick presentations and also focus on purpose of the presentation.
By Catherine G•
Oct 21, 2020
Very helpful and easy enough for someone who has never done a slide presentation.
By bhupesa p•
Aug 14, 2020
Its very much user friendly to how step wise step create and utilize the options.
By Computer J•
Oct 18, 2020
This class made making a presentation, along with adding other data SO easy!!!
By C N R•
Apr 27, 2020
This course is very useful for prepare PPT for the class room techig
By Avegail U•
Nov 21, 2020
This is definitely a great skill to learn. Thank you, Coursera!
By Ibekwe E C•
Jul 3, 2020
Quite practical enough for learning. Totally loved the course!
By MRS. A•
May 17, 2020
can suggest how to add audio and video with google slides
By Nicole B•
Sep 21, 2020
Great information for an introduction to Google Slides.
By Judith K•
Oct 30, 2020
i had fun while doing my own hands on project.. thanks
By Diana F•
Apr 22, 2020
Great instruction in the basic use of Google Slides!
By Philip N•
Jun 11, 2020
Great for getting started with google slides